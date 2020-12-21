DGAP-CMS : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH /
Home Member State
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to
Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective
of Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-21 / 19:13
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that
Germany is the Home Member State.
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
