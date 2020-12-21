Log in
DGAP-CMS : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/21/2020 | 01:14pm EST
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / 
Home Member State 
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to 
Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-21 / 19:13 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that 
Germany is the Home Member State. 
 
2020-12-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH 
          Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 
          10587 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156778 2020-12-21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2020 13:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

