DGAP-CMS : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Home Member State Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-21 / 19:13 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State. 2020-12-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 10587 Berlin Germany Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service 1156778 2020-12-21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2020 13:13 ET (18:13 GMT)