DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -2

(stock code: 426), Playmates Holdings Limited (stock code: 635), China Resources Gas Group Limited (stock code: 1193),
Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (stock code: 184), New Century Asset Management Limited (the manager of New
Century Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 1275)) and MS Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1451). Mr. Yu holds
810,000 H shares of the Company.
Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun (names that commonly used are "Mrs. Eva CHENG Li Kam Fun") ("Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun"), aged 68. Ms.
Eva Li Kam Fun graduated from the University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and Master of Business
Administration degrees. She was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, from the
Open University of Hong Kong in 2014. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun is currently the president of Our Hong Kong Foundation. She
also serves as an independent non-executive director of Nestle S.A, a publicly listed company on the SIX Swiss
Exchange. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun also served as an independent non-executive director of Haier Electronics, a subsidiary of
the Company, over the past three years. Prior to joining the Our Hong Kong Foundation, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun had a
distinguished career that spanned 34 years with Amway Corporation. When she retired in 2011, she held the concurrent
positions of Executive Vice President of Amway Corporation and Executive Chairman of Amway China Co. Ltd. responsible
for Amway Greater China & Southeast Asia Region. During the last three years, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun had also been an
independent non-executive director of Amcor Limited (a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) from 2014
to 2019, and an independent non-executive director of Trinity Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange) (Stock Code: 891) from 2011 to 2020. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun's leadership was well recognised in the
business community. She was twice named the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes Magazine in 2008 and 2009.
CNBC awarded Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun with the "China Talent Management Award" in its 2007 China Business Leaders Awards.
In the areas of public and social service, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun is court member of the Open University of Hong Kong,
advisor of the All-China Women's Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association, honorary president of the Hong Kong
Federation of Women, and permanent honorary director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun
holds 355,200 H shares of the Company.
Appendix II: Biographical Details of Additional Independent Non-executive Director to be Elected
Mr. Li Shipeng (Mr. Li), aged 54, holds a bachelor's and master's degree from University of Science and Technology of
China, and a PhD degree from Lehigh University, USA. Mr. Li has extensive experience in areas such as Internet of
Things technology, and artificial intelligence. Mr. Li is currently the Executive President of Shenzhen Institute of
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Researcher and Deputy Dean of Microsoft
Research Asia, Chief Technology Officer of Cogobuy Group, and Vice President of iFlytek Group.
Mr. Li is a member of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the International Institute of
Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE fellow). He was listed as one of the world's top 1,000 computer scientists
by Guide2Research and ranked top 20 in Mainland China in 2020. Mr. Li is a renowned expert in areas such Internet,
computer vision, cloud computing, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.
