DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -2-

02/07/2021 | 10:26am EST
(stock code: 426), Playmates Holdings Limited (stock code: 635), China Resources Gas Group Limited (stock code: 1193), 
Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (stock code: 184), New Century Asset Management Limited (the manager of New 
Century Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 1275)) and MS Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1451). Mr. Yu holds 
810,000 H shares of the Company. 
Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun (names that commonly used are "Mrs. Eva CHENG Li Kam Fun") ("Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun"), aged 68. Ms. 
Eva Li Kam Fun graduated from the University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and Master of Business 
Administration degrees. She was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, from the 
Open University of Hong Kong in 2014. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun is currently the president of Our Hong Kong Foundation. She 
also serves as an independent non-executive director of Nestle S.A, a publicly listed company on the SIX Swiss 
Exchange. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun also served as an independent non-executive director of Haier Electronics, a subsidiary of 
the Company, over the past three years. Prior to joining the Our Hong Kong Foundation, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun had a 
distinguished career that spanned 34 years with Amway Corporation. When she retired in 2011, she held the concurrent 
positions of Executive Vice President of Amway Corporation and Executive Chairman of Amway China Co. Ltd. responsible 
for Amway Greater China & Southeast Asia Region. During the last three years, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun had also been an 
independent non-executive director of Amcor Limited (a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) from 2014 
to 2019, and an independent non-executive director of Trinity Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong 
Kong Stock Exchange) (Stock Code: 891) from 2011 to 2020. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun's leadership was well recognised in the 
business community. She was twice named the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes Magazine in 2008 and 2009. 
CNBC awarded Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun with the "China Talent Management Award" in its 2007 China Business Leaders Awards. 
In the areas of public and social service, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun is court member of the Open University of Hong Kong, 
advisor of the All-China Women's Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association, honorary president of the Hong Kong 
Federation of Women, and permanent honorary director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Eva Li Kam Fun 
holds 355,200 H shares of the Company. 
Appendix II: Biographical Details of Additional Independent Non-executive Director to be Elected 
Mr. Li Shipeng (Mr. Li), aged 54, holds a bachelor's and master's degree from University of Science and Technology of 
China, and a PhD degree from Lehigh University, USA. Mr. Li has extensive experience in areas such as Internet of 
Things technology, and artificial intelligence. Mr. Li is currently the Executive President of Shenzhen Institute of 
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Researcher and Deputy Dean of Microsoft 
Research Asia, Chief Technology Officer of Cogobuy Group, and Vice President of iFlytek Group. 
Mr. Li is a member of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the International Institute of 
Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE fellow). He was listed as one of the world's top 1,000 computer scientists 
by Guide2Research and ranked top 20 in Mainland China in 2020. Mr. Li is a renowned expert in areas such Internet, 
computer vision, cloud computing, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     www.haier.net 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166461 2021-02-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2021 10:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

