Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement On Proposed Amendments To The Articles Of Association

02/07/2021 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement On Proposed Amendments To The Articles Of Association 
2021-02-07 / 16:48 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement On Proposed Amendments To The Articles Of Association 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 07 February 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 
600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Hongkong Stock 
Exchange with regard to Proposed Amendments To The Articles Of Association. 
The board of directors (the "Board") of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, the Board 
meeting held on 7 February 2021 considered and approved, among others, a resolution regarding the amendments to the 
Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"). 
Following the completion of the listing of H shares by way of introduction and the transaction of the privatisation of 
Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1169) by the Company, for the purpose of better realising the synergy, 
further optimising corporate governance, improving the environmental, social and governance standard of the Company, 
attracting excellent talents and speeding up the implementation of the Internet of Things Strategy, the Company intends 
to amend the relevant provisions of the existing Articles of Association in relation to corporate governance. 
The details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in Appendix I to this announcement. 
The Board agrees to submit the above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association at the Company's 2021 First 
Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") for consideration and approval. A circular containing, among others, the 
information regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, together with a notice for convening the 
EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course. 
The amended Articles of Association will become effective on the date of approval by the EGM. Before the proposed 
amendments come into effect, the existing Articles of Association continue to be valid. 
The Board of Directors 
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 
Appendix I: Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association 
No.           Original provisions                                  Amended provisions 
1             Article 200 The Company shall establish a Board of   Article 200 The Company shall establish a Board of 
              Directors which is accountable to the shareholders'  Directors which is accountable to the shareholders' 
              general meeting.                                     general meeting. 
              The Board of Directors shall comprise nine           The Board of Directors shall comprise eight to 
              directors, of whom three shall be independent        thirteen directors, of whom three to five shall be 
              directors. There shall be one Chairman and one or    independent directors. There shall be one Chairman 
              two deputy chairmen.                                 and one or two deputy chairmen. 
 
2             Article 205 The Board of Directors of the Company    Article 205 The Board of Directors of the Company 
              shall establish special committees such as strategy  shall establish special committees such as strategy 
              committee, audit committee, nomination committee and committee, audit committee, nomination committee, 
              remuneration and evaluation committee according to   remuneration and evaluation committee, 
              the relevant resolutions of the shareholder's        environmental, social and governance committee etc. 
              general meeting. All members of special committees   according to the relevant resolutions of the 
              shall comprise directors. Independent directors      shareholder's general meeting. All members of 
              shall be the majority in the audit committee,        special committees shall comprise directors. 
              nomination committee, remuneration and evaluation    Independent directors shall be the majority in the 
              committee and shall serve as conveners. The audit    audit committee, nomination committee, remuneration 
              committee shall consist entirely of non-executive    and evaluation committee and shall serve as 
              directors, shall have at least three members and     conveners. The audit committee shall consist 
              shall have at least one independent director who is  entirely of non-executive directors, shall have at 
              an accounting professional or has the appropriate    least three members and shall have at least one 
              accounting or relevant financial management          independent director who is an accounting 
              expertise required under the Hong Kong Listing       professional or has the appropriate accounting or 
              Rules.                                               relevant financial management expertise required 
                                                                   under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. 
 
3                                                                  Article 210 In accordance with the 
                                                                   domestic and overseas regulatory requirements, the 
                                                                   environmental, social and governance committee under 
                                                                   the Board of Directors is mainly responsible for the 
                                                                   management of corporate governance, environmental 
                                                                   and social responsibilities of the Company and make 
                                                                   relevant recommendations to the Board of Directors, 
                                                                   which includes: 
                                                                   (I) Guide and review the formulation of the 
                                                                   Company's environmental, social and governance 
                                                                   vision and strategies, and report and make 
                                                                   recommendations to the Board; 
                                                                   (II) Evaluate and classify the Company's 
                                                                   environmental, social and governance risks and 
                                                                   opportunities, and report and make recommendations 
                                                                   to the Board; 
                                                                   (III) Review the implementation of the Company's 
                                                                   environmental, social and governance work and 
                                                                   internal control system, and report and make 
                                                                   recommendations to the Board on their 
                                                                   appropriateness and effectiveness; 
                                                                   (IV) Review and monitor the Company's relevant 
                                                                   environmental, social and governance objectives and 
                                                                   its implementation, and report and make 
                                                                   recommendations to the Board; 
                                                                   (V) Review the social responsibility report 
                                                                   disclosed by the Company to the public, and report 
                                                                   and make recommendations to the Board; 
                                                                   (VI) Conduct research and make recommendations on 
                                                                   other major environmental, social and governance 
                                                                   matters and emergencies that affect the Company; 
                                                                   (VII) Inspect the implementation of the above 
                                                                   matters; 
                                                                   (VIII) Other matters authorised by the Board. 
                                                                   (The subsequent provisions number sequence should be 
                                                                   reordered in proper sequence upon the addition of 
                                                                   above contents.) 
 
4             Article 334 The Articles of Association shall be     Article 335 The Articles of Association shall come 
              considered and approved by the general meeting of    into force on the date when it is considered and 
              shareholders of the Company and shall come into      approved by the general meeting of shareholders of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2021 10:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD. 0.00% 36.65 End-of-day quote.0.00%
QINGDAO HAIER 2.78% 33.68 End-of-day quote.15.30%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.16% 3665.0411 Real-time Quote.0.68%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.34% 236.898 Real-time Quote.-2.70%
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM : P.C. Announces Investigation of CNIG, GWPH, JAZZ, HOL, JWS, KTYB, SYBT, PRSP, PROS, and VIE
PR
06:01aAT&T and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Retransmission Consent Agreement
BU
05:58aROLLS ROYCE : plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business
RE
05:56aCOMCAST : Sport streaming firm DAZN leads race for Serie A domestic TV rights - sources
RE
05:30aAT&T : and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Agreement
PU
05:19aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Pays Homage to ‘Edward Scissorhands' in New Ad Featuring All-Electric LYRIQ
PU
05:18aChina aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals - report
RE
05:15aIndia-Focused ETFs Could Be Poised for a Rebound -- Journal Report
DJ
05:03aCEO of Egypt's Juhayna detained, share price tumbles
RE
04:59aChip designer Dialog confirms $6 billion Renesas offer talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2BP PLC : Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : REFILE-UPDATE 1-China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech g..
4GAMESTOP CORP. : Investors Hit Reset in a Bizarre Market -- Journal Report
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ