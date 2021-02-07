Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020

02/07/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020 
2021-02-07 / 16:19 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 07 February 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 
600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Hongkong Stock 
Exchange with regard to Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020. 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.51 (4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of 
Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). 
The board of directors (the "Board") of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, following the 
listing of the H shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong 
Stock Exchange") on 23 December 2020, according to the relevant requirements of Hong Kong Listing Rules and after 
taking into consideration such factors including auditor's qualifications, the Board proposes to appoint HLB Hodgson 
Impey Cheng Limited (the "HLB") as the international accounting standards auditor of the Company for 2020 to 
undertake the auditing works in accordance with the international accounting standards. HLB possesses the practicing 
qualifications of the Hong Kong accountant as well as the experience and capability for the provision of auditing 
services to companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HLB has participated in the 
international accounting standards auditing works in relation to the listing of the H Shares of the Company by way of 
introduction, and produced the Company's auditing report for the period ended 30 June 2020 and reviewing report for the 
period ended 30 September 2020 under the international accounting standards, thus the appointment of HLB can satisfy 
the efficiency requirements for auditing engagement of the Company for 2020 under the international accounting 
standards. 
The Board agreed to submit the aforesaid proposed appointment of international accounting standards auditor for 2020 to 
the Company's 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") for consideration and approval. 
A circular containing, among others, the information on the proposed appointment of international accounting standards 
auditor for 2020, together with a notice for convening the EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company 
in due course. 
The Board of Directors 
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     www.haier.net 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166460 2021-02-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2021 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QINGDAO HAIER 2.78% 33.68 End-of-day quote.15.30%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.16% 3665.0411 Real-time Quote.0.68%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.34% 236.898 Real-time Quote.-2.70%
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM : P.C. Announces Investigation of CNIG, GWPH, JAZZ, HOL, JWS, KTYB, SYBT, PRSP, PROS, and VIE
PR
06:01aAT&T and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Retransmission Consent Agreement
BU
05:58aROLLS ROYCE : plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business
RE
05:56aCOMCAST : Sport streaming firm DAZN leads race for Serie A domestic TV rights - sources
RE
05:30aAT&T : and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Agreement
PU
05:19aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Pays Homage to ‘Edward Scissorhands' in New Ad Featuring All-Electric LYRIQ
PU
05:18aChina aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals - report
RE
05:15aIndia-Focused ETFs Could Be Poised for a Rebound -- Journal Report
DJ
05:03aCEO of Egypt's Juhayna detained, share price tumbles
RE
04:59aChip designer Dialog confirms $6 billion Renesas offer talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2BP PLC : Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : REFILE-UPDATE 1-China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech g..
4GAMESTOP CORP. : Investors Hit Reset in a Bizarre Market -- Journal Report
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ