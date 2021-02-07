DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50
Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 07 February 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share
600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Hongkong Stock
Exchange with regard to Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.51 (4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of
Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules").
The board of directors (the "Board") of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, following the
listing of the H shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong
Stock Exchange") on 23 December 2020, according to the relevant requirements of Hong Kong Listing Rules and after
taking into consideration such factors including auditor's qualifications, the Board proposes to appoint HLB Hodgson
Impey Cheng Limited (the "HLB") as the international accounting standards auditor of the Company for 2020 to
undertake the auditing works in accordance with the international accounting standards. HLB possesses the practicing
qualifications of the Hong Kong accountant as well as the experience and capability for the provision of auditing
services to companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HLB has participated in the
international accounting standards auditing works in relation to the listing of the H Shares of the Company by way of
introduction, and produced the Company's auditing report for the period ended 30 June 2020 and reviewing report for the
period ended 30 September 2020 under the international accounting standards, thus the appointment of HLB can satisfy
the efficiency requirements for auditing engagement of the Company for 2020 under the international accounting
standards.
The Board agreed to submit the aforesaid proposed appointment of international accounting standards auditor for 2020 to
the Company's 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") for consideration and approval.
A circular containing, among others, the information on the proposed appointment of international accounting standards
auditor for 2020, together with a notice for convening the EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company
in due course.
The Board of Directors
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
