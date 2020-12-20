Log in
DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/20/2020 | 05:01am EST
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / 
Announcement on the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group 
and the listing of H-shares of Haier Smart Home by way of introduction 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-20 / 11:00 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 
50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading 
Act (WpHG)* 
 
*Announcement on the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics 
Group and the listing of H-shares of Haier Smart Home by way of 
introduction* 
 
*Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 20 December 2020* - Haier Smart Home Co., 
Ltd. (the "*Company*", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) 
published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the 
progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (1169.HK, 
the "*HEG*") and the listing of the Company's H-shares by way of 
introduction. 
 
On 18 December 2020 (Bermuda Time), the proposed privatization of HEG by way 
of a scheme of arrangement (the "*Scheme*") was sanctioned (without 
modification) by the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "*Court*"). It is 
expected that a copy of the Court order will be delivered to the Registrar 
of Companies in Bermuda for registration on or before 21 December 2020 
(Bermuda time). 
 
Assuming that all the outstanding conditions as disclosed in the scheme 
document issued by the Company and HEG on 16 November 2020 are satisfied or 
waived (as applicable), the Scheme is expected to become effective on 21 
December 2020 (Bermuda Time). According to the current expected timetable, 
certificates for the Company's H-shares are expected to be despatched to the 
Scheme Shareholders on or before 22 December 2020, the withdrawal of the 
listing of HEG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to take 
place with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020, and the trading in the 
Company's H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence 
at 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020. Such expected timetable remains subject to 
further changes. 
 
For detailed information relating to the expected timetable of the Scheme 
and the listing of Company's H-shares by way of introduction, please refer 
to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the HKEX news 
(http://www.hkexnews.hk [1]) on 20 December 2020. 
 
The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely 
manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to 
invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks. 
 
Board of Directors 
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 
 
20 December 2020 
 
2020-12-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
          Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
          266101 Qingdao 
          China 
Internet: www.haier.net 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156484 2020-12-20 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f115ea3df560b8c5c807a3c1a4ba672f&application_id=1156484&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2020 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD. 0.00% 36.65 End-of-day quote.50.51%
HEG LIMITED 2.99% 922.85 End-of-day quote.-13.41%
QINGDAO HAIER 1.21% 27.66 End-of-day quote.41.85%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.49% 238.4453 Real-time Quote.-7.16%
