DGAP-CMS : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/15/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Home Member State 
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities 
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-15 / 20:00 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ABOUT YOU Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
              Domstraße 10 
              20095 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.aboutyou.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208345 2021-06-15

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS