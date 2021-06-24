Log in
DGAP-CMS : BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/24/2021 | 11:18am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG / Home Member State 
BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-24 / 17:16 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BIKE24 Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      BIKE24 Holding AG 
              Breitscheidstr. 40 
              01237 Dresden 
              Germany 
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1211835 2021-06-24

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

