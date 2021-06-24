DGAP-CMS : BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG / Home Member State
BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-06-24 / 17:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIKE24 Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1211835 2021-06-24
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211835&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 24, 2021 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)