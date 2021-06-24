DGAP-CMS : BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG / Home Member State BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-06-24 / 17:16 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BIKE24 Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BIKE24 Holding AG Breitscheidstr. 40 01237 Dresden Germany Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed End of News DGAP News Service =------------

