DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -2-

06/26/2021 | 10:20am EDT
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**14.         ** To Consider and Approve        6,064,249,011  99.7391     9,108,211   0.1498     6,752,970  0.1111 
              Resolution on the General Meeting 
              to Grant a General Mandate to the 
              Board of Directors to Decide to 
              Repurchase Not More Than 10% of 
              the Total Number of D Shares of 
              the Company in Issue 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**15.         ** To Consider and Approve        6,034,125,919  99.2437    33,885,164   0.5573     12,099,109 0.1990 
              Resolution on Amendments to the 
              Articles of Association 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
16.           To Consider and Approve           6,068,094,707  99.8024      98,766     0.0016     11,916,719 0.1960 
              Resolution on Amendments to the 
              Rules of Procedure for the Board 
              of Directors 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
RESOLUTIONS                                              In favour                Against                Abstain 
                                                     Shares     Percentage   Shares    Percentage   Shares   Percentage 
                                                                (%)                    (%)                   (%) 
17.           To Consider and Approve Resolution  6,068,094,707  99.8024     98,766    0.0016     11,916,719 0.1960 
              on Amendments to the Rules of 
              Procedure for the Board of 
              Supervisors 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
18.           To Consider and Approve Resolution  6,068,058,367  99.8018     94,286    0.0016     11,957,539 0.1967 
              on Amendments to the External 
              Guarantee Management System 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
19.           To Consider and Approve Resolution  6,029,291,705  99.1642   38,900,768  0.6398     11,916,439 0.1960 
              on Re-appointment of PRC Accounting 
              Standards Auditor 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
20.           To Consider and Approve Resolution  6,026,716,505  99.1219   41,476,368  0.6822     11,916,039 0.1960 
              on Re-appointment of International 
              Accounting Standards Auditor 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
21.           To Consider and Approve Resolution  1,976,275,261  67.9756   917,554,275 31.5600    13,499,034 0.4643 
              on Renewal of the Financial 
              Services Framework Agreement and 
              its Expected Related-Party 
              Transaction Limit with Haier Group 
              and Haier Finance 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**22.         **To Consider and Approve the A     5,979,458,459  98.3369   89,224,714  1.4674     11,899,739 0.1957 
              Share Core Employee Stock Ownership 
              Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its 
              Summary 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**23.         **To Consider and Approve the H     5,978,917,859  98.3357   89,224,714  1.4675     11,966,339 0.1968 
              Share Core Employee Stock Ownership 
              Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its 
              Summary 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
RESOLUTIONS                                              In favour                Against                Abstain 
                                                     Shares     Percentage   Shares    Percentage   Shares   Percentage 
                                                                (%)                    (%)                   (%) 
**24.         **To Consider and Approve           5,978,520,478  98.3292   89,689,160  1.4751     11,899,274 0.1957 
              Resolution on Authorization by the 
              General Meeting to the Board of 
              Directors to Handle Matters 
              Pertaining to the Core Employee 
              Stock Ownership Plan of the Company 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**25.         **To Consider and Approve the H     5,441,815,774  89.4950   626,904,529 10.3099    11,862,609 0.1951 
              Share Restricted Share Unit Scheme 
              (2021-2025) (Draft) 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
**26.         **To Consider and Approve           5,440,815,683  89.4855   627,429,500 10.3194    11,863,729 0.1951 
              Resolution on Authorization by the 
              General Meeting to the Board of 
              Directors or the Delegatee to 
              Handle Matters Pertaining to the 
              Restricted Share Unit Scheme 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
Resolution (Cumulative voting)                    Number of votes received             Number of votes received as a 
                                                                                       percentage of the valid voting 
                                                                                       rights present at the meeting 
                                                                                       (%) 
27.           To Consider and Approve Resolution 
              on Election of Independent Director 
              27.1 WU Qi                                     5,531,210,622                         90.9337 
              The resolution has been adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 
28.           To Consider and Approve Resolution 
              on Election of Supervisors of the 
              Company 
              28.1 LIU Dalin                                 5,364,617,093                         88.1949 
              28.2 MA Yingjie                                5,521,016,205                         90.7661 
              The resolution has been adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.

2. Poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting

As at the date of the A Shares Class Meeting, the Company had a total of 6,308,552,654 A shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitled to vote on the resolutions at the A Shares Class Meeting.

Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the A Shares Class Meeting held a total of 4,029,351,155 A shares, representing 63.87% of the total number of A shares in the Company carrying voting rights.

Details of Shareholders attending the A Shares Class Meeting are set out as below: 

Special Resolution                                          In favour               Against              Abstain 
                                                     Number of     Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage 
                                                     shares           (%)     shares       (%)     shares       (%) 
1.            To consider and approve resolution to  4,016,711,394  99.6858   7,428,200   0.1844   5,231,861   0.1298 
              grant a general mandate to the Board 
              of Directors to decide to repurchase 
              not more than 10% of the total number 
              of H Shares of the Company in issue 
              The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by 
              Shareholders (including proxies) attending the A Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof. 
2.            To consider and approve resolution to  4,016,711,394  99.6858   7,428,200   0.1844   5,231,861   0.1298 
              grant a general mandate to the Board 
              of Directors to decide to repurchase 
              not more than 10% of the total number

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2021 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)

HOT NEWS