DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -2

The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
**14. ** To Consider and Approve 6,064,249,011 99.7391 9,108,211 0.1498 6,752,970 0.1111
Resolution on the General Meeting
to Grant a General Mandate to the
Board of Directors to Decide to
Repurchase Not More Than 10% of
the Total Number of D Shares of
the Company in Issue
**15. ** To Consider and Approve 6,034,125,919 99.2437 33,885,164 0.5573 12,099,109 0.1990
Resolution on Amendments to the
Articles of Association
16. To Consider and Approve 6,068,094,707 99.8024 98,766 0.0016 11,916,719 0.1960
Resolution on Amendments to the
Rules of Procedure for the Board
of Directors
RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain
Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage
(%) (%) (%)
17. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,094,707 99.8024 98,766 0.0016 11,916,719 0.1960
on Amendments to the Rules of
Procedure for the Board of
Supervisors
18. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,058,367 99.8018 94,286 0.0016 11,957,539 0.1967
on Amendments to the External
Guarantee Management System
19. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,029,291,705 99.1642 38,900,768 0.6398 11,916,439 0.1960
on Re-appointment of PRC Accounting
Standards Auditor
20. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,026,716,505 99.1219 41,476,368 0.6822 11,916,039 0.1960
on Re-appointment of International
Accounting Standards Auditor
21. To Consider and Approve Resolution 1,976,275,261 67.9756 917,554,275 31.5600 13,499,034 0.4643
on Renewal of the Financial
Services Framework Agreement and
its Expected Related-Party
Transaction Limit with Haier Group
and Haier Finance
**22. **To Consider and Approve the A 5,979,458,459 98.3369 89,224,714 1.4674 11,899,739 0.1957
Share Core Employee Stock Ownership
Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its
Summary
**23. **To Consider and Approve the H 5,978,917,859 98.3357 89,224,714 1.4675 11,966,339 0.1968
Share Core Employee Stock Ownership
Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its
Summary
**24. **To Consider and Approve 5,978,520,478 98.3292 89,689,160 1.4751 11,899,274 0.1957
Resolution on Authorization by the
General Meeting to the Board of
Directors to Handle Matters
Pertaining to the Core Employee
Stock Ownership Plan of the Company
**25. **To Consider and Approve the H 5,441,815,774 89.4950 626,904,529 10.3099 11,862,609 0.1951
Share Restricted Share Unit Scheme
(2021-2025) (Draft)
**26. **To Consider and Approve 5,440,815,683 89.4855 627,429,500 10.3194 11,863,729 0.1951
Resolution on Authorization by the
General Meeting to the Board of
Directors or the Delegatee to
Handle Matters Pertaining to the
Restricted Share Unit Scheme
Resolution (Cumulative voting) Number of votes received Number of votes received as a
percentage of the valid voting
rights present at the meeting
(%)
27. To Consider and Approve Resolution
on Election of Independent Director
27.1 WU Qi 5,531,210,622 90.9337
28. To Consider and Approve Resolution
on Election of Supervisors of the
Company
28.1 LIU Dalin 5,364,617,093 88.1949
28.2 MA Yingjie 5,521,016,205 90.7661
2. Poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting
As at the date of the A Shares Class Meeting, the Company had a total of 6,308,552,654 A shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitled to vote on the resolutions at the A Shares Class Meeting.
Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the A Shares Class Meeting held a total of 4,029,351,155 A shares, representing 63.87% of the total number of A shares in the Company carrying voting rights.
Details of Shareholders attending the A Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:
Special Resolution In favour Against Abstain
Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage
shares (%) shares (%) shares (%)
1. To consider and approve resolution to 4,016,711,394 99.6858 7,428,200 0.1844 5,231,861 0.1298
grant a general mandate to the Board
of Directors to decide to repurchase
not more than 10% of the total number
of H Shares of the Company in issue
2. To consider and approve resolution to 4,016,711,394 99.6858 7,428,200 0.1844 5,231,861 0.1298
grant a general mandate to the Board
of Directors to decide to repurchase
not more than 10% of the total number
