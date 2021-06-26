DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -2

The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **14. ** To Consider and Approve 6,064,249,011 99.7391 9,108,211 0.1498 6,752,970 0.1111 Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of D Shares of the Company in Issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **15. ** To Consider and Approve 6,034,125,919 99.2437 33,885,164 0.5573 12,099,109 0.1990 Resolution on Amendments to the Articles of Association The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 16. To Consider and Approve 6,068,094,707 99.8024 98,766 0.0016 11,916,719 0.1960 Resolution on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage (%) (%) (%) 17. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,094,707 99.8024 98,766 0.0016 11,916,719 0.1960 on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Supervisors The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 18. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,058,367 99.8018 94,286 0.0016 11,957,539 0.1967 on Amendments to the External Guarantee Management System The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 19. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,029,291,705 99.1642 38,900,768 0.6398 11,916,439 0.1960 on Re-appointment of PRC Accounting Standards Auditor The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 20. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,026,716,505 99.1219 41,476,368 0.6822 11,916,039 0.1960 on Re-appointment of International Accounting Standards Auditor The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 21. To Consider and Approve Resolution 1,976,275,261 67.9756 917,554,275 31.5600 13,499,034 0.4643 on Renewal of the Financial Services Framework Agreement and its Expected Related-Party Transaction Limit with Haier Group and Haier Finance The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **22. **To Consider and Approve the A 5,979,458,459 98.3369 89,224,714 1.4674 11,899,739 0.1957 Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its Summary The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **23. **To Consider and Approve the H 5,978,917,859 98.3357 89,224,714 1.4675 11,966,339 0.1968 Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) and its Summary The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage (%) (%) (%) **24. **To Consider and Approve 5,978,520,478 98.3292 89,689,160 1.4751 11,899,274 0.1957 Resolution on Authorization by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors to Handle Matters Pertaining to the Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan of the Company The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **25. **To Consider and Approve the H 5,441,815,774 89.4950 626,904,529 10.3099 11,862,609 0.1951 Share Restricted Share Unit Scheme (2021-2025) (Draft) The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **26. **To Consider and Approve 5,440,815,683 89.4855 627,429,500 10.3194 11,863,729 0.1951 Resolution on Authorization by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors or the Delegatee to Handle Matters Pertaining to the Restricted Share Unit Scheme The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. Resolution (Cumulative voting) Number of votes received Number of votes received as a percentage of the valid voting rights present at the meeting (%) 27. To Consider and Approve Resolution on Election of Independent Director 27.1 WU Qi 5,531,210,622 90.9337 The resolution has been adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 28. To Consider and Approve Resolution on Election of Supervisors of the Company 28.1 LIU Dalin 5,364,617,093 88.1949 28.2 MA Yingjie 5,521,016,205 90.7661 The resolution has been adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.

2. Poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting

As at the date of the A Shares Class Meeting, the Company had a total of 6,308,552,654 A shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitled to vote on the resolutions at the A Shares Class Meeting.

Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the A Shares Class Meeting held a total of 4,029,351,155 A shares, representing 63.87% of the total number of A shares in the Company carrying voting rights.

Details of Shareholders attending the A Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:

Special Resolution In favour Against Abstain Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage shares (%) shares (%) shares (%) 1. To consider and approve resolution to 4,016,711,394 99.6858 7,428,200 0.1844 5,231,861 0.1298 grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number of H Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the A Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof. 2. To consider and approve resolution to 4,016,711,394 99.6858 7,428,200 0.1844 5,231,861 0.1298 grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number

