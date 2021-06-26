DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -3

of D Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the A Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof.

3. Poll results of the D Shares Class Meeting

As at the date of the D Shares Class Meeting, the Company had a total of 271,013,973 D shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitled to vote on the resolutions at the D Shares Class Meeting.

Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the D Shares Class Meeting held a total of 140,727,610 D shares, representing 51.93% of the total number of D shares in the Company carrying voting rights.

Details of Shareholders attending the D Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:

Special Resolution In favour Against Abstain Number of Percentage Number Percentage Number Percentage shares (%) of (%) of (%) shares shares 1. To consider and approve resolution to grant a 140,627,486 99.9289 49,275 0.0350 50,849 0.0361 general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number of H Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the D Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof. 2. To consider and approve resolution to grant a 140,669,061 99.9584 8,300 0.0059 50,249 0.0357 general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number of D Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the D Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof.

4. Poll results of the H Shares Class Meeting

As at the date of the H Shares Class Meeting, the Company had a total of 2,829,362,411 H shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitled to vote on the resolutions at the H Shares Class Meeting.

Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the H Shares Class Meeting held a total of 1,989,396,251 H shares, representing 70.31% of the total number of H shares in the Company carrying voting rights.

Details of Shareholders attending the H Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:

Special Resolution In favour Against Abstain Number of Percentage Number of Percentage Number of Percentage shares (%) shares (%) shares (%) 1. To consider and approve resolution to 1,986,253,552 99.8420 1,672,211 0.0841 1,470,488 0.0739 grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number of H Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the H Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof. 2. To consider and approve resolution to 1,986,253,552 99.8420 1,672,211 0.0841 1,470,488 0.0739 grant a general mandate to the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase not more than 10% of the total number of H Shares of the Company in issue The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the H Shares Class Meeting cast in favour thereof.

5. Witnessing Lawyer

King & Wood Mallesons Beijing has expressed its opinion as witness to the AGM and the Class Meetings. In the opinion of the witnessing lawyer, (i) the convening of the AGM and the Class Meetings and the procedures thereof are in compliance with the provisions of pertinent laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association; (ii) the eligibility of the persons attending and the eligibility of the convenor of the AGM and the Class Meetings is legal and valid and in compliance with the provisions of pertinent laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association; and (iii) the voting procedures of the AGM are in compliance with the provisions of pertinent laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the Articles of Association and the voting results are legal and valid.

Tricor Investor Services Limited (H share registrar of the Company), King & Wood Mallesons Beijing (PRC legal advisor of the Company), the Shareholders' Representatives and Supervisors' Representatives of the Company jointly acted as vote counters and scrutineers at the general meeting.

II. Change of Director The resolution appointing Mr. WU Qi as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution. His term of office shall commence on the date on which his appointment is approved at the general meeting of the Company and end on the date on which the term of the current session of the Board expires. The biographical details of Mr. WU are set out in the Circular. Save as disclosed above, there has been no change to the biographical details of Mr. WU as at the date of this announcement.

As at the latest practicable date, save as disclosed in the Circular, Mr. WU has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, or served other positions in other members of the Group, or held other major appointments or professional qualifications during the past three years. Mr. WU does not have other relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company and do not hold any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is or was no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. The Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. WU with a director's allowance of RMB260,000.

On the same day, Mr. DAI Deming will no longer hold any position in the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. DAI Deming for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

III. Change of Supervisors and Election of Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors

The resolutions appointing Mr. LIU Dalin and Ms. MA Yingjie as Supervisors of the Company have been duly adopted as ordinary resolutions. Their term of office shall commence on the date on which their appointments are approved at the general meeting of the Company and end on the date on which the term of the current session of the Board expires. The biographical details of the aforementioned supervisor candidates are set out in the Circular. On the same day, LIU Dalin was elected the Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors of the Company on the 16^th Meeting of the 10^th Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there has been no change to the biographical details of the aforementioned supervisor candidates as at the date of this announcement.

As at the latest practicable date, save as disclosed in the Circular, none of the supervisor candidates have held any supervisor position in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, or served other positions in other members of the Group, or held other major appointments or professional qualifications during the past three years. The supervisor candidates do not have other relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company and do not hold any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is or was no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. The Company will enter into a service contract with each of the appointed supervisors. The supervisors will not receive any supervisor's fee from the Company. All remunerations of Ms. MA Yingjie, including salary, bonus and other benefits, amount to RMB340,000.

On the same day, Mr. WANG Peihua and Mr. MING Guoqing will no longer hold any position in the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. WANG Peihua and Mr. MING Guoqing for their contributions to the Company during their tenure as supervisors of the Company.

