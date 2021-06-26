DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-06-26 / 16:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement on Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second Class Meetings of 2021
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 26 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart
Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange and
Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and
the Second Class Meetings of 2021 (together the 'Shareholders Meetings'). All resolutions haven been passed at the
Shareholders Meetings.
Content of this announcement:
I. Poll Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Class Meetings;
II. Change of Director;
III. Change of Supervisors and Election of Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors;
IV. Amendments to the Articles of Association;
V. Payment of Final Dividend; and
VI. Adjustment to the Composition of Special Committees under the Board
I. Poll Results of the AGM and the Class Meetings
1. Poll Results of the AGM
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 14:00 CST on 25
June 2021 (Friday) at Haier University, Haier Information Industry Park, Laoshan District, Qingdao, PRC. All
resolutions were duly passed.
The meeting was convened by the Board and voting was conducted through a combination of on-site voting and online
voting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the
Articles of Association of the Company and pertinent provisions of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") , Hong
Kong Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse. The on-site meeting was presided by the Chairman of the Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 9,408,929,038, which was the total
number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting in respect of the
resolutions at the AGM. Haier Group and its associates hold 33.73% of the total issued shares of the Company and are
entitled to exercise control over the voting right in respect of their Shares. Haier Group and its associates will
abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the New Financial Service Framework Agreement and its proposed
annual cap at the AGM.
Shareholders or their proxies holding 6,080,584,192 shares in the Company carrying voting rights (representing
approximately 64.63% of the total share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM) attended the AGM.
Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll. The voting results in
respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM (of which special resolutions marked with**) are set out as follows:
RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain
Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage
(%) (%) (%)
1. To Consider and Approve 2020 6,053,999,529 99.5706 1,235,066 0.0203 24,875,597 0.4091
Financial Statements
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
2. To Consider and Approve 2020 Annual 6,053,998,249 99.5705 1,235,066 0.0203 24,876,877 0.4092
Report and Annual Report Summary
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain
Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage
(%) (%) (%)
3. To Consider and Approve 2020 Report 6,053,986,249 99.5703 1,247,116 0.0205 24,876,827 0.4092
on the Work of the Board of
Directors
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
4. To Consider and Approve 2020 Report 6,053,985,769 99.5703 1,247,196 0.0205 24,877,227 0.4092
on the Work of the Board of
Supervisors
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
5. To Consider and Approve 2020 Audit 6,053,985,749 99.5703 1,247,066 0.0205 24,877,377 0.4092
Report on Internal Control
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
6. To Consider and Approve 2020 Profit 6,068,331,837 99.8063 99,566 0.0016 11,678,789 0.1921
Distribution Plan
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
**7. **To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,295,367 99.8057 123,766 0.0020 11,691,059 0.1923
on the Anticipated Provision of
Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in
2021
The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
8. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,302,962 99.8058 116,166 0.0019 11,691,064 0.1923
on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange
Fund Derivatives Business
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
9. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,047,693,021 99.4668 20,451,732 0.3364 11,965,439 0.1968
on the Adjustment of Allowances of
Directors
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
10. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,105,207 99.8026 124,766 0.0021 11,880,219 0.1954
on Closing Certain Fund-raising
Investment Projects from Convertible
Corporate Bonds and Permanently
Supplementing the Working Capital
with the Surplus Funds
The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain
Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage
(%) (%) (%)
**11. ** To Consider and Approve 4,795,537,276 78.8664 1,273,137,777 20.9378 11,909,139 0.1959
Resolution on the General Meeting
to Grant a General Mandate to the
Board of Directors on Additional
Issuance of H Shares of the
Company
The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
**12. ** To Consider and Approve 4,787,456,021 78.7396 1,280,745,312 21.0645 11,908,859 0.1959
Resolution on the General Meeting
to Grant a General Mandate to the
Board of Directors on Additional
Issuance of D Shares of the
Company
The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by
Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof.
**13. ** To Consider and Approve 6,064,207,486 99.7384 9,149,136 0.1505 6,753,570 0.1111
Resolution on the General Meeting
to Grant a General Mandate to the
Board of Directors to Decide to
Repurchase Not More Than 10% of
the Total Number of H Shares of
the Company in Issue
