DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Announcement on Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second Class Meetings of 2021 Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 26 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to Poll Results and Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the Second Class Meetings of 2021 (together the 'Shareholders Meetings'). All resolutions haven been passed at the Shareholders Meetings. Content of this announcement: I. Poll Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Class Meetings; II. Change of Director; III. Change of Supervisors and Election of Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors; IV. Amendments to the Articles of Association; V. Payment of Final Dividend; and VI. Adjustment to the Composition of Special Committees under the Board I. Poll Results of the AGM and the Class Meetings 1. Poll Results of the AGM The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 14:00 CST on 25 June 2021 (Friday) at Haier University, Haier Information Industry Park, Laoshan District, Qingdao, PRC. All resolutions were duly passed. The meeting was convened by the Board and voting was conducted through a combination of on-site voting and online voting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of the Company and pertinent provisions of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") , Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse. The on-site meeting was presided by the Chairman of the Company. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 9,408,929,038, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting in respect of the resolutions at the AGM. Haier Group and its associates hold 33.73% of the total issued shares of the Company and are entitled to exercise control over the voting right in respect of their Shares. Haier Group and its associates will abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the New Financial Service Framework Agreement and its proposed annual cap at the AGM. Shareholders or their proxies holding 6,080,584,192 shares in the Company carrying voting rights (representing approximately 64.63% of the total share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM) attended the AGM. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll. The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM (of which special resolutions marked with**) are set out as follows: RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage (%) (%) (%) 1. To Consider and Approve 2020 6,053,999,529 99.5706 1,235,066 0.0203 24,875,597 0.4091 Financial Statements The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 2. To Consider and Approve 2020 Annual 6,053,998,249 99.5705 1,235,066 0.0203 24,876,877 0.4092 Report and Annual Report Summary The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage (%) (%) (%) 3. To Consider and Approve 2020 Report 6,053,986,249 99.5703 1,247,116 0.0205 24,876,827 0.4092 on the Work of the Board of Directors The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 4. To Consider and Approve 2020 Report 6,053,985,769 99.5703 1,247,196 0.0205 24,877,227 0.4092 on the Work of the Board of Supervisors The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 5. To Consider and Approve 2020 Audit 6,053,985,749 99.5703 1,247,066 0.0205 24,877,377 0.4092 Report on Internal Control The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 6. To Consider and Approve 2020 Profit 6,068,331,837 99.8063 99,566 0.0016 11,678,789 0.1921 Distribution Plan The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **7. **To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,295,367 99.8057 123,766 0.0020 11,691,059 0.1923 on the Anticipated Provision of Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 2021 The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 8. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,302,962 99.8058 116,166 0.0019 11,691,064 0.1923 on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange Fund Derivatives Business The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 9. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,047,693,021 99.4668 20,451,732 0.3364 11,965,439 0.1968 on the Adjustment of Allowances of Directors The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. 10. To Consider and Approve Resolution 6,068,105,207 99.8026 124,766 0.0021 11,880,219 0.1954 on Closing Certain Fund-raising Investment Projects from Convertible Corporate Bonds and Permanently Supplementing the Working Capital with the Surplus Funds The resolution has been duly adopted as an ordinary resolution with over one-half of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. RESOLUTIONS In favour Against Abstain Shares Percentage Shares Percentage Shares Percentage (%) (%) (%) **11. ** To Consider and Approve 4,795,537,276 78.8664 1,273,137,777 20.9378 11,909,139 0.1959 Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of H Shares of the Company The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **12. ** To Consider and Approve 4,787,456,021 78.7396 1,280,745,312 21.0645 11,908,859 0.1959 Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of D Shares of the Company The resolution has been duly adopted as a special resolution with over two-thirds of valid votes held by Shareholders (including proxies) attending the AGM cast in favour thereof. **13. ** To Consider and Approve 6,064,207,486 99.7384 9,149,136 0.1505 6,753,570 0.1111 Resolution on the General Meeting to Grant a General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Decide to Repurchase Not More Than 10% of the Total Number of H Shares of the Company in Issue

