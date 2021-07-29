Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-DD : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english

07/29/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
29.07.2021 / 16:23 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Chairman 
 
 First name:    Haishan 
 
 Last name(s):  Liang 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          CNE000000CG9 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 841,035 shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the 
 exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0 EUR          0 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0 EUR         0 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-28; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     smart-home.haier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69678 29.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
10:31aCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Enhances Insurance Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Katherine Baker to New York Office
PR
10:31aBALL AEROSPACE : Completes Preliminary Design Review of NOAA's Space Weather Satellite
PR
10:31aAction1 Reports Record 1,815% Growth in Q2 2021
PR
10:31aDigitization, Automation and Innovation are Revolutionizing the U.S. Home Insurance Market, According to a New Study from LexisNexis Risk Solutions
PR
10:31aBetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects Lockheed Martin as "Growth" Stock and Pepsico as "Undervalued" For October 2021 Issue
PR
10:31aTen Teachers Named Candidates for 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year
BU
10:31aXcelPlus International upgrades its plasma gasifiers into 50-ton-per-day, portable units
GL
10:31aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
BU
10:30aTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:30aMEDICAL FACILITIES : Notice of Medical Facilities Corporation's 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3U.S. economy returns to pre-pandemic level; labor market healing
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Shell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral

HOT NEWS