DGAP-DD : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.07.2021 / 16:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Chairman First name: Haishan Last name(s): Liang 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. b) LEI 3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: CNE000000CG9 b) Nature of the transaction 841,035 shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

