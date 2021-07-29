DGAP-DD : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
29.07.2021 / 16:23
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Chairman
First name: Haishan
Last name(s): Liang
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CNE000000CG9
b) Nature of the transaction
841,035 shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the
exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com
69678 29.07.2021
