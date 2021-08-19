Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-DD : Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

08/19/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.08.2021 / 12:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Wolfram 
 
 Last name(s): Simon-Schröter 
 
 Position:     Managing Director 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3H3JC5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 1055.83 EUR    79187.48 EUR 
 
 1045.01 EUR    16720.16 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1053.93 EUR   95907.64 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-18; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
              Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 
              13627 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://zeitfracht.de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69907 19.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
06:30aTITANIUM TRANSPORTATION : Expands US Network to the Western Market, By Opening Fourth US Freight Brokerage Office in 27 Months in Denver, CO
AQ
06:30aREE AUTOMOTIVE : Awarded $17 USD Million Funding from the UK Government
AQ
06:30aRestaurants need sector-specific support to survive devastating pandemic debt
GL
06:30aDGAP-AFR : Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
06:30aADLER GROUP S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:29aOil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
RE
06:29aFORMULA SYSTEMS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:29aUNIVERSITY OF EXETER : Housebuilder funds climate study into future of home construction
AQ
06:29aMASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs
AQ
06:27aThree U.S. senators urge more Taiwanese help on automotive chip shortage -letter
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL) : European shares fall almost 2% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners
4ALLIANZ SE : FIFTY SHADES OF GREEN: EU sustainable fund rules muddy the waters
5S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

HOT NEWS