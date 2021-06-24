DGAP-DD : BIKE24 Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.06.2021 / 17:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Kindermann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BIKE24 Holding AG b) LEI 894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.00 EUR 99990.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 15.0000 EUR 99990.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-23; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

