Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-DD : BIKE24 Holding AG english

06/24/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
24.06.2021 / 17:14 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Ralf 
 
 Last name(s):  Kindermann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 BIKE24 Holding AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A3CQ7F4 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 15.00 EUR      99990.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 15.0000 EUR   99990.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-23; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BIKE24 Holding AG 
              Breitscheidstr. 40 
              01237 Dresden 
              Germany 
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69292 24.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
11:37aALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES  : Corporate Presentation – June 2021
PU
11:37aUNDERSTANDING THE DOD'S DATA STRATEGY : Part 2
PU
11:37aAGORA  : Building Your Own Transcription Service Within a Video Call Web App
PU
11:37aASPEN DENTAL  : Opens 45th Practice in New York
BU
11:35aCorn, soy, wheat futures fall after rains
RE
11:35aManufacturing Activity in Central U.S. Expands Strongly in June -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
11:35aRINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S  : Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
AQ
11:35aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Final Major Grant Cycle for 2021
PU
11:35aBiogen Worst Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:35aCapital Système Investissements acts as arranger and bookrunner of a EUR 1.15 bond issue for ADTHINK, a major player in digital marketing
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
3Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
4Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
5U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

HOT NEWS