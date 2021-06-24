DGAP-DD : BIKE24 Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
24.06.2021 / 17:14
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kindermann
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
BIKE24 Holding AG
b) LEI
894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 99990.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 99990.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-23; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
