Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-DD : fox e-mobility AG english

03/10/2021 | 08:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
10.03.2021 / 14:52 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Stefan 
 
 Last name(s):  Hiestand 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 fox e-mobility AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NB551 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 2.00 EUR      400000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 2.00 EUR      400000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-04; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      fox e-mobility AG 
              Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fox-em.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64950 10.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
09:02aGITENNES EXPLORATION  : ' Evaluation of Induced Polarization Survey Shows Chargeability Anomalies Associated with Historic Gold Values on New Mosher Gold Property
AQ
09:02aNeurelis Announces Close Of $114 Million Series D Financing Round To Advance Neuroscience Focus
PR
09:02aENERTOPIA  : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market
PR
09:02aMASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
BU
09:02aDeval Patrick Joins Toast Board of Directors
BU
09:02aONE BRANDS  : ' New Fruity Cereal Bar Boasts the Nostalgic Flavors of Childhood Consumers Are Craving
BU
09:02aWebscale Launches Global Ecommerce Security Report - Reveals Critical Insights and Key Learnings for 2021
GL
09:02aGebrüder Weiss Goes Live with 3Gtms and CargoWise Integration for International and Domestic Transportation Management
GL
09:02aCIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : Announces Growth Capital Financing for Practice Ignition
BU
09:02aSCHOTT REACHES COVID-19 MILESTONE : Vials for 1 Billion Vaccine Doses Delivered
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ