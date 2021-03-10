DGAP-DD : fox e-mobility AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
10.03.2021 / 14:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Hiestand
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
fox e-mobility AG
b) LEI
5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-04; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
64950 10.03.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 10, 2021 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)