DGAP-DD : fox e-mobility AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.03.2021 / 14:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Hiestand 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name fox e-mobility AG b) LEI 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB551 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-04; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

