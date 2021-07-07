Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-PVR : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/07/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-07 / 12:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
 
 Street:                         Domstraße 10 
 
 Postal code:                    20095 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  894500DKEE3GY8870322 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 30 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.37 %                     0.82 %       3.18 %                            186153487 
 
 Previous                          3.16 %                     0.01 %       3.18 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A3CNK42               0        4407673         0.00 %         2.37 % 
 
 Total                    4407673                       2.37 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion        Voting rights   Voting rights 
                                   date                    period                             absolute            in % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares   n/a                     n/a                                 1515556          0.81 % 
 lent out 
 
                                                           Total                               1515556          0.81 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap    25/07/2022-02/01/2023  25/07/2022-02/01/2023   Cash                                 5549            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                5549  0.00298087352 
                                                                                                                      % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                                 %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 06 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
              Domstraße 10 
              20095 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.aboutyou.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216262 2021-07-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216262&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
06:23aLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aTHE LATEST : Weekly virus deaths drop to lowest since October
AQ
06:18aMERCELL  : Oslo Børs - Resolution of transfer of listing from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs - Mercell Holding ASA
AQ
06:17aLAS VEGAS SANDS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:16aGR SILVER MINING  : Reports Wide Gold and Silver Zones from the Final Drill Holes to be Incorporated into the Plomosas Mine Area Resource Estimation
AQ
06:16aHYPERX  : and Champion Athleticwear Announce Glow in the Dark Apparel Collection
BU
06:13aGermany's car association cuts 2021 sales growth forecast
RE
06:13aTaiwan's CPC signs 15 year LNG deal with Qatar
RE
06:12aDELFT UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY : Untappable communication becomes practical with new system in future quantum internet
AQ
06:10aAustralia's Sandfire gets go-ahead to build Botswana copper mine
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2Oil rises to $75 after tumble but OPEC+ uncertainty clouds outlook
3PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons
4Analysis-Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift
5Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 billion cloud deal, welcoming new players

HOT NEWS