DGAP-PVR : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding AG ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-07 / 12:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: ABOUT YOU Holding AG Street: Domstraße 10 Postal code: 20095 City: Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Jun 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.37 % 0.82 % 3.18 % 186153487 Previous 3.16 % 0.01 % 3.18 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3CNK42 0 4407673 0.00 % 2.37 % Total 4407673 2.37 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Internal right to recall shares n/a n/a 1515556 0.81 % lent out Total 1515556 0.81 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Swap 25/07/2022-02/01/2023 25/07/2022-02/01/2023 Cash 5549 0 % Total 5549 0.00298087352 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital % % % Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities % % % plc - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings % % % LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer % % % Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities % % % LLC 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 06 Jul 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ABOUT YOU Holding AG Domstraße 10 20095 Hamburg Germany Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

