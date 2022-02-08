DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Hosts Virtual Fair Housing Education Summit With Key Partners Attended by 600+ Housing Professionals

Experts from HUD, the City of Dallas, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, NAHRO, the Houston Housing Authority and Fort Worth Housing Solutions contributed to the training

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) in collaboration with other organizations hosted a virtual Fair Housing Education Summit which was attended by more than 600 housing professionals. Speakers included subject matter experts from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the City of Dallas Fair Housing Division, Higler Allen & Lautin, P.C., DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, the Department of Justice, and the Greater Houston Fair Housing Center. In addition to these organizations sharing their expertise, they also served as the planning committee for the event. Other committee members include: Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the South West Regional Council of NAHRO (National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials) and the Houston Housing Authority.

The Fair Housing Education committee was able to bring together a diverse and experienced group of experts to provide the most current guidance on today’s critical Fair Housing issues. Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) have a responsibility to provide Fair Housing training for their staff. The training was offered for free to PHA professionals. The virtual Fair Housing Education Summit covered pertinent updates to key Fair Housing considerations including accommodations, rights of families with children, sex discrimination, criminal records policy and fair housing enforcement.

“Fair Housing is an important right that we must work together to uphold and advance across the nation,” said Christina Lewis, HUD Regional Fair Housing Director. “I was excited to be part of this Fair Housing Education Summit where we had a chance to engage with hundreds of Public Housing professionals in the southwest region to equip them with educational materials and information on Fair Housing practices. I hope many more housing professionals in the public and private sectors access the learning materials we developed that DHA has made available free, online to the community.”

“We are thrilled at the participation in our first Fair Housing Education Summit,” said David Zappasodi, chief operating officer for DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas. “And we deeply appreciate the subject matter experts who shared critical information with housing service providers throughout the southwest region to equip public housing agencies to improve the level of services and care needed by persons with disabilities.”

To access the education summit recordings, please visit: https://dhantx.com/blog/dha-hosts-virtual-fair-housing-education-summit/

