DHI Residential : Announces New Homes for Rent in Charlotte

Opportunities coming soon – beautiful single-family home neighborhood convenient to I-77 and I-85

Individuals and families in search of space, serenity and convenience at an attractive price will find what they are looking for at Harrison Trace by DHI Residential, a D.R. Horton company. This new community recently opened as the first single-family for rent community by DHI Residential in the Charlotte area.

“Whether you rent or own, the meaning of home has been redefined for so many over this last year. Our homes have become not only our sanctuary, but also our place of work, day care, school and recreation. Having more space both inside and outside has never been more important, and we are very excited to now offer the luxury and space of single-family home living through for rent opportunities,” stated Kristin Bickman, Division President of D.R. Horton Charlotte.

These inviting homes feature stylish open-concept designs with living spaces ranging from 1,360 to 2,368 square feet with introductory base rents currently starting as low as $1,745 per month. These appealing plans include three to five bedrooms, two and a half to three baths, chef-inspired kitchens, smart home technology features, stainless steel appliances and a one or two-car garage. Each home includes full landscaping and select homes have a number of extra features, such as fireplaces and a fenced in backyard.

DHI Residential invites all interested renters, future homeowners and real estate agents assisting future homebuyers to visit Harrison Trace. The community offers an ideal living situation for both individuals and families who are not quite ready to purchase a new home, those who prefer the low-maintenance lifestyle of renting or anyone who desires the look and feel of a new home community without a long-term commitment..

The community’s location in North Charlotte is the ideal spot for all – located near I-77 and I-85, Harrison Trace is minutes from the University of North Charlotte, Northlake Mall and other retail, restaurants, parks and so much more. The model home and leasing office are now open and located at 5605 Harrison Trace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269.

To claim your spot in this emerging new community, contact Property Manager Arra Tucker at (704)375-7099, or email CDHarrison@LiveRangeWater.com. For additional information about the community, please visit www.harrisontrace.com.

DHI Residential, a D.R. Horton company, provides renters quality, newly constructed homes built by America’s Builder. Trusted by more families than any other homebuilder, D.R. Horton has been building beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 40 years. DHI Residential offers its customers homes with livable floor plans, energy-efficient and smart home technology features and a reliable property management experience in family-friendly neighborhoods. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. DHI Residential and D.R. Horton are equal housing opportunity builders.

For smart home technology included in the home to work, residents must obtain and pay for their own internet service and may need to purchase compatible devices to maintain accounts with third parties for the services. DHI Residential makes no representation or warranty that any or all the smart home technology is secure, will meet any residents needs or will provide any level of physical or cyber security for the home even if the technology is working as intended.

