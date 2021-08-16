DHgate : Announces Anniversary Sale, Celebrating 17 Year Journey of Connecting the World's Buyers and Sellers

DHgate will launch an anniversary sale to celebrate its 17th anniversary. From August 24-31, 2021, customers will enjoy the thrill of exploring top deals and huge discounts, and shop for popular items and household necessities including consumer electronics, smart devices, and home & garden. On top of massive discounts, special deals, and coupons, DHgate will deliver an interactive and immersive shopping experience. This includes hosting a special pop-up bazaar for business procurement needs and live-stream sessions promoting top-selling products. Check the shopping guide here.

Multi-tiered discounts, $10 million in coupons & exclusive offers for VIP members

To commemorate the anniversary, US$ 10 million in coupons, multi-tiered discounts, exclusive VIP discounts, lucky draw, and special prices on top brands will be available once the anniversary sale kicks off on August 24. Early bird discounts will be online first during the pre-sale starting on August 17. The anniversary’s special offers include:

Multi-tiered discounts that can be applied across stores

Exclusive VIP discounts on Insiders Days, including exclusive member coupons, 5% off in addition to the 20% off VIP exclusive price, and sign in to get coins, which can be used for more chances to win cash

Non-VIP users can play and join a free lucky draw for an iPhone 12 Pro, DH Coins, etc.

All users can collect store coupons from the Coupon Center (up to $500 off) and claim Coupon Packs to save even more!

A one-stop shopping wholesale page designed for bulk purchase buyers, exclusive offers, and bigger discounts

Buy top products from a wholesale pop-up bazaar and merchandise from local warehouses

To extend special gratitude to the long-term support of the wholesale overseas buyers, DHgate will host a special pop-up bazaar where business customers can procure popular merchandise across a variety of categories including toys, apparel, makeups, home & garden, lighting, 3C, festive and party supplies, hair, auto parts, and many more from a wide range of participating suppliers. Ranked based on the volume of repeat orders from wholesale buyers, these products are a great choice for business buyers and many can be shipped from local warehouses.

As usual, in addition to wholesale buyers, consumer customers can also enjoy the benefits of fast delivery, no customs duty, and more value for money. Customers can get their package – for even just a one-item order – lightning-fast and receive best-selling merchandise from the more than ten local warehouses operated globally by DHgate. This translates to a super convenient and easy cross-border e-commerce shopping experience and massive discounts of up to 60% off on high-quality products such as smartphones, wearables, and electric scooters.

Shop with the most popular influencers at DHgate Live Stream Shopping

DHgate is not just committed to providing the best quality goods to customers at the best price, but also dedicated to constantly improving its platform and exploring new ways of providing customers more fun, faster delivery, and new shopping experiences.

Like the many Worth Buying Lists released earlier this year to help customers select from the hottest products, customers will be able to receive recommendations from top electronic brands at DHgate Trend. Fans of brands like Xiaomi, Roborock, Oclean, Dreame, Ipason, Chuwi, and Yeelight can visit directly to enjoy Special Prices on Top Brands, Best Sellers Spotlight and Best Sales Rank for new arrivals, Must-haves & Top Brands.

What else is on offer? DHgate will host various live-stream shopping sessions covering a wide range of categories including home & garden, fashion, lifestyle, health & fitness, 3C, cosmetics where customers can not just explore discounts and selected goods but also interact with popular cyber celebrities including D&Z FAMILY, RAISING KREW, Princess Kooch, Stella Rae, Happy Aujla, Veronica LaVery, JessChic, and GABBI & GABBE.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to chat with celebrities and celebrate the carnival together with them! Everything shown on the live-stream will be heavily discounted at up to 70% off or available for purchase with special coupons!

Heartfelt appreciation from DHgate and its users

Since its foundation in 2004, DHgate has engaged more than 2.3 million sellers and 36 million buyers by the end of 2020. Currently, this includes more than 25 million items, with more than 10 local warehouses serving customers and others. DHgate has regularly been receiving customer voice messages from around the world, including these messages from customers in the U.S.:

“DHgate has great service, unbeatable prices, fast and secure check out. All have peace of mind knowing that customer service handles any situation and I will continue doing business with them,” said Khalid.

“I think DHgate is a great resource for your business. Great customer service and plenty of coupons make it super useful for getting the products you need with confidence,” said Abhi.

“I can’t run my business without DHgate at this point. They have plenty of items to choose from and the minute I have an issue, their US customer success team is available by text or call. Complete professionalism. I’ve already made over 40 orders since last week,” said Carrie.

“The service at DHgate is fantastic. I feel heard with my personal DHgate account manager to help with everything from seller issues and more. Shoutout to Benjamin! I will continue to buy at DHgate in the future,” said Robert.

"This anniversary sale is a celebration and feast for us all, DHgate customers, cross-border e-commerce professionals like sellers and suppliers, and DHgate staff. We want to reward the loyalty of millions of customers and sellers engaged on our platform around the globe, who have all participated in our marvelous 17 years journey of exploring cross-border trading, and contributing to the global economic recovery, especially during this post-pandemic era,” said Jane Zhang, head of marketing operations of DHgate.com.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 25 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

