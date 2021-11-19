DHgate Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Begins on November 23

DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China will officially launch its Black Friday sale from November 23 to December 1. On top of many early deals and first-round coupons handed out during the pre-sale period, DHgate will also be offering greater subsidies on a variety of promotions as well as hosting a series of livestream shopping sessions during this exciting time.

Grab the best offers from a leading cross-border platform

As a popular leading portal for B2B customers in North America and Europe procuring goods from China, DHgate is devoted to its mission to “Facilitate Global Commerce and Realize Entrepreneurial Dreams”, and attaches importance to supporting global buyers during the hectic shopping season.

Like many e-commerce websites, discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest across the entire year on the DHgate platform. The majority of items will offer discounts of up to 90% off, free high-value coupons, special deals as low as USD 0.01 with zero shipping cost, and lighting-fast delivery from local warehouses from November 23 to December 1 to further benefit customers. VIP customers will also be able to redeem points for coupons at double the rate as usual.

Customers will enjoy more chances to obtain coupons and prizes through the “Little Lucky Camel” at the bottom right-hand corner on all pages. This, together with multi-tiered discounts, Insiders Day (exclusive VIP discounts), Coupon Packs, Free Prize Draw, New Buyer Benefits, Best Sales Rank, Best Sellers Spotlights, DH Choice, and On-Time Delivery List (all put together into this shopping guide link) will help customers to save a massive amount.

Buy knowing what you buy during groundbreaking livestream shopping sessions

As a pioneer in the digital trade industry for nearly twenty years, DHgate has entered the livestream shopping era. In a livestream shopping event, buyers can learn deeper about the products they plan to purchase before they place an order, as influencers from international social media channels will be engaged as anchors to introduce hot-selling goods. Livestream shopping events will bring an immersive experience similar to offline shopping. Moreover, customers can place an order immediately during a DHgate livestream session.

In September, DHgate Sourcing Connect (DSC) was first launched for invited VIP buyers. During the Black Friday pre-sale, DSC focuses on fashion, home, 3C, and toys categories to host a series of livestream sessions (link) for customers, especially wholesale buyers with bulk purchasing needs.

On the other hand, more customers will be invited to join the DHgate Live (link) starting from November 23 at 4 PM, which will be open to the public and offer a wide range of categories covering home, fashion, electronic devices, sports and outdoors. Buyers can interact with a large number of popular influencers including Enoylity Technology, JaVlogs, The Ross Family, Caroline Zalog, Shane Starnes, Veronica LaVery, and many others. Recommended goods will be carefully shortlisted and offered at exclusive prices during the livestream sessions, along with high cost-performance, based on DHgate’s years of data accumulation and close collaboration between partners including suppliers, manufacturers, and buyers.

“DHgate has business operations all around the world. We continuously follow the latest trends in the cross-border e-commerce industry to provide better platforms to help our global buyers source from China and globally, connecting the different needs of our users–whether that be procurement needs or business development pursuits. The Black Friday season is surely an opportunity for us all to make breakthroughs,” said Jane Zhang, head of marketing operations at DHgate.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36.4 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 25 million products added to the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

