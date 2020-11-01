DHgate : Zhenjiang Online Trade Fair Opens Today

Connecting Trade Demands in North America with Quality Products Virtually

Organized by DHgate, China’s leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Jiangsu Sub-council, the DHgate Zhenjiang Online Trade Fair (https://www.dhgate.com/sales/zhenjiangfair2020.html) opened today and runs until 1 November. This fair targets to connect surging demands on premium quality products in North America, with over 100 branded exhibitors from Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province in China.

It caters to a wide range of business needs with over 10,000 new products from brand owners in Jiangsu, one of China’s leading foreign trading provinces. Major categories include eyewear products, fashion accessories, bags and luggage, outdoor sports, home and garden, machinery, and hardware.

Jianqing Yin, chairman of CCPIT, Jiangsu Sub-council, said, “Though the crisis has changed our way of life, demand on premium quality products has continued to grow globally. Partnering with DHgate in this virtual fair, we can keep trade flowing and help businesses in North America, particularly MSMEs, to tap into new opportunities through the cross-border e-commerce.”

Compared with traditional offline events, this virtual fair applies the latest digital solutions to provide a hassle-free one-stop solution, including 24/7 online service, live streaming, smart recommendation, online chatroom, webinar, online transaction and e-finance, and smart logistics. These digital transformation services further enhance customer experience and improve the efficiency of international trade.

Daive Hou, vice president at DHgate, said, “We aim at promoting international trade and creating more opportunities with digital solutions. This virtual fair helps transform international trade and bridge with buyers in North America efficiently.”

