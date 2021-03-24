DHgate : Launch 2021 Spring New Arrival Carnival Featuring Coupons Worth Over USD 10 Million

DHgate, China's leading B2B cross-border eCommerce platform, officially launched its 2021 Spring New Arrival Carnival on March 22. Customers will enjoy the special deals with discounts up to 80% off. Moreover, over USD 10,000,000 coupons and unique VIP member benefits will also be highlighted throughout this period to provide quality products at a competitive price for customers.

Over USD 10,000,000 Coupons

During this period, DHgate will release over USD 10,000,000 Coupons for the entire promotion campaign, allowing users to use coupons on top of the discount on the checkout page to get a cheaper deal.

All users may find our ten million coupons in several ways:

Users can find the well-worthy Coupons on our New Arrival Carnival page. The coupons will be refresh at 10 pm (UTC+8) every day. Don't miss out on the chance.

All of the DH Coupons collection can be found on the DH Coupon Collection Page. Base on personal preference, and browsing history, the best fit coupons will appear on your screen.

Also, extra AI Seller Coupons will be pushed to users based on personalized algorithms utilizing user experience. And don' miss out on checking your account. Many random coupons might be found on your surprise!

Price Storm: Multi-tiered discounts to Grab Bottom Price

Customers can also enjoy multi-tiered discounts such as get $6 off on orders $99, $19 off on orders $249, $59 off on orders over $599. The multi-tiered discount covers most popular categories, including Shoes & Accessories, Bags, Luggage & Accessories, Electronics, Sports & Ourtdoors, and Wedding, Party & Events.

Exclusive VIP DAY

DHgate's VIP Program is designed to foster user loyalty and benefit those that continue shopping via the platform. Any user who registers for an account via DHgate's website and APP is automatically added to the VIP Program and can instantly begin enjoying benefits. Members can check their privileges and benefits, such as exclusive coupons, birthday gifts, VIP customer service, daily bonuses, upgrade gifts, and more.

Between March 23 - 5, all users can enjoy an extra 5% off over the lowest advertised price of select products, and multi giveaways will be up for grabs during the event. Please check here for more benefits of the VIP DAY.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the U.S. and U.K., we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of June 30, 2020, DHgate served more than 31 million registered buyers from over 220 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.2 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 32 million products. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

