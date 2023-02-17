DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

Feb 18 (Reuters) -
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
LONDON - Keynote speech by Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief
Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority, at the Association of British Insurers
Annual Dinner – 1900 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck statement to press on industrial production
capacity for switch to renewable energy after roundtable with industry – 1400 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Sveriges Henry Ohlsson participates in a roundtable discussion on
the economic situation organized by the Jönköping Chamber of Commerce – 1100 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks
conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in
fireside chat on Taming Inflation before hybrid Credibility of Government Policies: Conference
in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University, Inter-American Development
Bank, New York Fed, International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements, and
Universidad Torcuato di Tella - 2230 GMT
GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a
review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a
news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current
monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1,
2023 – 1900 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
HELSINKI - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
** SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in
virtual fireside chat, "A Federal Reserve President Gets Real: Lessons on Leadership and the
Economy" hosted by Handshake, a network of university and employer partners for students - 1900
GMT
LONDON - Catherine L. Mann, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee,
delivers a speech at the Resolution Foundation titled "The Results of Rising Rates:
Expectations, Lags, and the Transmission of Monetary Policy." – 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks on cross-border payments at a
meeting of G20 officials – 1045 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Floden will hold a lunch talk on the economic
situation and current monetary policy at Ohman Fonder – 1100 GMT.
ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a
conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins (via pre-recorded
video) and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller (moderator) participate in "Why Did
We Miscast Inflation?" panel before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S.
Monetary Policy Forum - 1830 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Silvana Tenreyro, External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee, speaks on inflation targeting at a conference organised by the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York – 1630 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal
Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson discuss "Managing Disinflation" paper before the Chicago
Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, in New York – 1515 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
** LONDON - Victoria Saporta, Executive Director of the Bank of England's Prudential Policy
Directorate, delivers a speech on the interaction between financial regulation and
competitiveness and growth – 1100 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
** LONDON - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, delivers Speech at the
Cost-of-Living Crisis Conference organised by the Brunswick Group, hosted at Coin Street Social
Enterprise, London – 1000 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech, holds news conference.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata delivers speech, holds news conference.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
** CHICAGO, United States - Andrew Hauser, Executive Director for Markets at the Bank of
England, delivers the introductory remarks at a workshop on market dysfunction hosted by the
Global Markets Initiative in Chicago – 1600 GMT
ATLANTA - (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for
Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California-Santa Barbara, and co-sponsored by
the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland - 1700 GMT.
STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in
person on "What's Keeping Inflation Elevated?" before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy
Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit, in Stanford, California – 2145 GMT
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy
testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council,
presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT.
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WINNIPEG, Canada - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivers a
speech on the Economic Progress Report to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce - 1845 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700
GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10)
MONDAY, MARCH 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has
commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to
go alongside it.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for March – 1230 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy
Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1600 GMT.
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening
remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT
OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers
hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22
- 1800 GMT
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400
GMT.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for April – 1230 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0730 GMT
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28)
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss
National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders –
0800 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish
presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29)
