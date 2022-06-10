DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 18

June 11 (Reuters) -
For other diaries, please see:
Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Political and General News
U.S. Federal Reserve
Today in Washington
-------------------------------------------------------------
This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events
-------------------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
FLORENCE, Italy - Keynote speech by executive board member of the ECB Frank Elderson at Bank
Board Academy training course on governance of the Florence School of Banking and Finance in
Florence, Italy – 0710 GMT.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
** WASHINGTON DC - (VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard discusses
the Community Reinvestment Act before the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC): Just
Economy Conference 2022. - 1800 GMT
** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos in Vice-Governors of Arab
Central Banks and Monetary Authorities' meeting on "The Challenges of enhancing financial
stability in the recovery phase from the Corona pandemic" organised by the Arab Monetary Fund –
1100 GMT.
BRUSSELS - Belgium central bank issues economic growth forecasts for the euro zone's sixth
largest economy with ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch - 0800 GMT
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
** BRUSSELS - Pre-recorded video speech by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul at the 26th Annual
Global ABS Conference – 1445 GMT.
PARIS - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel on euro area bond market fragmentation to the
graduates of the Master Program in Money, Banking, Finance and Insurance of the
Panthéon-Sorbonne University – 1700 GMT.
FLORENCE, Italy – Speech by ECB bank supervisor Anneli Tuominen at Annual Conference organised
by the European University Institute's Florence School of Banking & Finance in Florence, Italy -
1115 GMT
LONDON - Charlotte Gerken, Executive Director, Insurance at Bank of England is a Keynote speaker
at the J.P. Morgan European Insurance Conference – 0800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at hearing on the digital
euro before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in
Brussels, Belgium - 1315 GMT
LONDON – Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in conversation with José Viñals
hosted by Baroness Minouche Shafik, London School of Economics, in London, United Kingdom - 1620
GMT
ROME – Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, De Nederlandsche Bank President Klaas Knot and Bank
of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at the Young Factor conference in Milan.
STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson discusses
on Monetary policy and inflation in times of war – 1600 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference - 1830 GMT
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
** MILAN, Italy - Participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos at the International
Conference "Young Factor, a dialogue between young people, economy and finance" organised by
Osservatorio Giovani-Editori – 0830 GMT.
** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB, Member of the
Executive Board, Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.
BRUSSELS – Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta followed by a Q&A at the European Payments
Council's 20th anniversary event in Brussels, Belgium - 0750 GMT
LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform,
banking union – 1300 GMT.
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1100 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17)
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
** BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss various topics,
including whether to approve recovery fund money being allocated to Poland after funds were held
up over rule of law issues - 0830 GMT.
** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in
Luxembourg.
** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives welcome remarks before the
Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar, in Washington - 1245 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
** DALLAS, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Monetary
Policy Since the Pandemic" before the Society for Computational Economics 28th Annual
Conference: "Computing in Economics and Finance," in Dallas. - 2040 GMT
MONDAY, JUNE 20
** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the Hearing before
the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium -
1300 GMT
** FANO,Italy - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in on-stage interview with
Federico Fubini at Passaggi Festival della Saggistica in Fano, Italy - 1700 GMT
** LONDON - Speech by ECB chief economist Lane at Society of Professional Economists' (SPE) 2022
Annual Dinner in London, UK - 1930 GMT
SANTANDER, Spain - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino speak at summer course on
Sustainability and digitalization – 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the Day of Industry organized by
the German Federation of Industry (BDI) followed by a panel talk with guests including
Bundesbank executive board member Sabine Mauderer. - 1030 GMT
HELSINKI - ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn will hold a news conference
in Helsinki to comment on Finland's economic outlook and the European Central Bank's rate
policy. - 0800 GMT
AMSTERDAM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a
conversation on digital currencies during the 6th Annual Macroprudential Conference, jointly
organised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and Deutsche Bundesbank – 1000 GMT
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for June – 1230 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
** FRANKFURT - Opening keynote speech on "Tackling the climate and environmental crises – the
roles of banks and supervisors" followed by a Q&A session by Elderson at 10th Annual Conference
on Bank Steering & Bank Management (Gesamtbanksteuerung) of Frankfurt School of Finance &
Management in Frankfurt, Germany - 0735 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy
testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (in Philadelphia)
and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtual from Richmond) participate
in macroeconomic outlook discussion before the Macroeconomic Policy to Foster Equality:
Symposium with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Official Monetary and Financial
Institutions Forum. - 1730 GMT
TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada,
on "Growth and Risk – The future of the Canadian economy" – 1440 GMT.
SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at
economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization – 0700 GMT
CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on
current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year
Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT.
VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in
Frankfurt
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
** BRUSSELS - Opening speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at SRB and ECB Joint Conference
– "The test of time: Banking Union a decade on" in Brussels, Belgium - 1230 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
** FRANKFURT - Fireside chat by ECB bank supervisor Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at the AFME/OMFIF
2nd Annual European Financial Integration Conference in Frankfurt, Germany - 1010 GMT
ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the
UBS Panel discussion Global Monetary Policy Challenges – 1130 GMT
SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing
session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization - 1030 GMT
BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional
network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
MONDAY, JUNE 27
LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European
Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29)
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a
panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro
project – 1100 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to
its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
SINTRA, Portugal - Chair of Federal Reserve of U.S Jay Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde,
BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and BIS General Manager Augustin Carstens speak at the ECB Forum on
Central Banking - 1230 GMT
SINTRA, PORTUGAL - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in
"Panel 2: The role of inflation expectations in monetary policymaking" before the European
Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Sintra, Portugal. - 1030 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0730 GMT.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15,
2022. - 1800 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
MONDAY, JULY 11
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT
TUESDAY, JULY 12
BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which
Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1,
2023.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400
GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0200 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)
THURSDAY, JULY 21
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
MONDAY, JULY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for July. - 1230 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, JULY 28
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT.
LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision – 1100 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference –
0200 GMT.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT.
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx