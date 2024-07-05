July 5 (Reuters) -

LONDON - Speech given by James Benford, Executive Director for Data and Analytics Transformation and Chief Data Officer at the FCA Data innovation for Future of Regulation (DiFoR) conference. LONDON - Introductory remarks followed by Q&A by ECB board member Frank Elderson in panel "Embedding data culture in supervision" at Data Innovation for Future of Regulation (DIFoR) Conference organized by the Financial Conduct Authority – 1215 GMT.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - On-stage conversation with ECB President Christine Lagarde and Prof. Jean Tirole at 24th edition of Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2024 "Relier les mondes" – 1715 GMT.

MONDAY, JULY 8 MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak at Europa Press event in Madrid.

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel gives a speech titled "UK inflation: What's done and what's to come?" organized by the ESCoE statistics research group. – 1615 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 9

LONDON - Speech by Bank of England Executive Director for Insurance Supervision, Gareth Truran at Insurance Asset Risk Webinar, ‘Solvency UK – Time to Build’ - 1500 GMT. LONDON - Victoria Cleland, Executive Director, Payments, gives speech Financial Stability Board, Regulatory Oversight Committee, and Global LEI Foundation Conference on the Legal Entity Identifier – 0805 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks before the "Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovations" Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, in Washington. - 1315 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives introductory remarks before the "Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovations" Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, in Washington. - 1730 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington. WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill takes part in a discussion at UK's Asia House think tank. – 1330 GMT CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in virtual event, "FedListens: Exploring Challenges Facing the Childcare Industry, Working Parents, and Employers."

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Little Rock Regional Chamber's Power Up Little Rock event - 1700 GMT.

MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a discussion on economic inclusion before the National Credit Union Administration Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit – 1530 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18

** LONDON - Bank of England executive director of financial stability strategy Nat Benjamin look at how margining practices, now under close scrutiny by regulators globally after volatility in markets in recent years, could impact financial stability. Keynote address at ISDA event at Linklaters, followed by Q&A panel on the record with Benjamin - 0715 GMT.

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives opening remarks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 1745 GMT.

DALLAS - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 2330 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

DALLAS - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta hold second and final day of the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks. – 1645 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting. – 1300 GMT

