DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Manufacturing Survey for October - 1430 GMT. COPENHAGEN - Denmark's central bank hosts conference to mark the 40th anniversary of Denmark's fixed exchange rate regime. Speakers include Governors of the Danish, Swedish and Norwegian central bank and ECB's Philip Lane - 1130 GMT. COPENHAGEN - Riksbank's Governor Stefan Ingves will participate in a panel discussion on various Nordic methods to safeguard price stability. The panel discussion is part of the Conference to mark the 40th anniversary of the Danish Fixed Exchange Rate Regime, organised by Danmarks Nationalbank – 1330 GMT. LONDON - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for October - 1430 GMT. ** OTTAWA - Central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will speak to the senate committee focused on Canada's economy - 2230 GMT. HELSINGBORG, Sweden - Riksbank's Governor Stefan Ingves will discuss the Riksbank's role in the economy, the economic situation and current monetary policy – 1130 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 DUBLIN - François Villeroy de Galhau, Member of Governing Council of the European Central Bank, speaks in Ireland – 1400 GMT LONDON - External member of the Financial Policy Committee at Bank of England Colette Bowe is a speaker at the University of Birmingham Business School's Annual Maxwell Fry Global Finance Lecture "Building trust in macroprudential policy" – 1730 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's executive director, Ron Morrow, delivers speech on Preparing for Payments Supervision at Canadian Exchange Innovation Summit 2022 – 1530 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1830 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in introductory panel at Latvijas Banka Economic Conference 2022 - 0805 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the ECB Money Market Conference - 0810 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Frank Elderson in panel discussion on the role of financial system in addressing environmental sustainability at Latvijas Banka Economic Conference 2022 - 0950 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul in panel discussion at Central Bank of Ireland's Financial Services Conference - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Executive Director, Insurance Supervision at Bank of England Charlotte Gerken gives a keynote speech, followed by a panel discussion at the Association of British Insurers Prudential Regulation event 2022 'Can we find the prudential regulatory balance for a sustainable future?' – 0840 GMT. LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah Breeden is panellist at the Santander International Banking Conference 'Getting to net-zero: same destination, different paths" – 1015 GMT. LONDON - External member of the Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England Catherine L Mann is a panellist at American Enterprise Institute webinar on The World Economy's Inflation Challenge - 2030 GMT. RIGA - ECB President Chirstine Lagarde, board member Frank Elderson and Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Martins Kazaks speak at a conference in Riga. MADRID - Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos along with Santander's Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez take part in Santander International Banking Conference – 1220 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at Forum Europe meeting along with Deutsche Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel – 0800 GMT. OTTAWA - Opening remarks by Paul Beaudry, deputy governor, Bank of Canada, at the John Kuszczak Memorial Lecture – 1730 GMT. OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0930 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

** LONDON - Executive Director for Markets at Bank of England Andrew Hauser gives a keynote speech at the European Central Bank Conference on Money Markets - 1100 GMT.

** LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill and Director of Monetary Analysis Fergal Shortall gives briefing on Monetary Policy Report National Agency - 1215 GMT. ** WINDSOR, United Kingdom - Closing remarks by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at Cumberland Lodge Financial Services Summit - 1230 GMT. BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context before virtual event of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy - 1400 GMT. TALLINN - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank gives lecture in Tallinn, meets with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonian Finance Minister Annely Akkermann and local entrepreneurs – 0930 GMT FRANKFURT - Open lecture by ECB President Christine Lagarde organised by Eesti Pank and dedicated to Professor Ragnar Nurkse – 0930 GMT. MADRID - Keynote speech by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos followed by debate at Energy Prospectives session organised by Naturgy Foundation and IESE Business School in Madrid – 0845 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

** LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah Breeden delivers speech at ISDA-AIMI "The Bank of England on NBFI and Leverage" – 0900 GMT. ** FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta in a panel discussion at the joint European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses' - 0930 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in a moderated discussion before hybrid Women in Economics Symposium organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 2040 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives welcome remarks before hybrid "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – 2300 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

** LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill is a panellist at the UBS European Conference in London "Global monetary policy challenges" - 0900 GMT.

** ZURICH, Switzerland - External member of the Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England Catherine L Mann is a panellist at SNB-FRB-BIS High-Level Global Risk, Uncertainty and Volatility "What are the mechanisms of disinflation?" - 0930 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at Bundesbank-Symposium 'Banking supervision in dialogue' - 0840 GMT. OSLO - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attends HSB's conference and talks about the current world situation with war, ongoing inflation and approaching recession - 1300 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

** LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel gives a speech to the Digital Futures at Work Research Centre "Restarting the future: how to fix the intangible economy" - 1300 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Online panel participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at event organised by Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) at COP27 - Finance Day - 1000 GMT. OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

** LONDON - External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro gives a keynote speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, Slovenia's Bostjan Vasle and Slovakia's Peter Kazimir to speak - 1300 GMT. HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT. HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum – 1705 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A at XXVII Encuentro de Economía en S'Agaró organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme - 1200 GMT. ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C. - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two closing address­es at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo - 0300 GMT. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks at hybrid 10th annual financial stability conference hosted by Cleveland Fed and the Office of Financial Research - 1440 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall 2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT