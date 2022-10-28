DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

Oct 29 (Reuters) -
For other diaries, please see:
Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Political and General News
U.S. Federal Reserve
Today in Washington
-------------------------------------------------------------
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
-------------------------------------------------------------
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Manufacturing Survey for October - 1430
GMT.
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's central bank hosts conference to mark the 40th anniversary of Denmark's
fixed exchange rate regime. Speakers include Governors of the Danish, Swedish and Norwegian
central bank and ECB's Philip Lane - 1130 GMT.
COPENHAGEN - Riksbank's Governor Stefan Ingves will participate in a panel discussion on various
Nordic methods to safeguard price stability. The panel discussion is part of the Conference to
mark the 40th anniversary of the Danish Fixed Exchange Rate Regime, organised by Danmarks
Nationalbank – 1330 GMT.
LONDON - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus
new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for
October - 1430 GMT.
** OTTAWA - Central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will
speak to the senate committee focused on Canada's economy - 2230 GMT.
HELSINGBORG, Sweden - Riksbank's Governor Stefan Ingves will discuss the Riksbank's role in the
economy, the economic situation and current monetary policy – 1130 GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350
GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2).
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
DUBLIN - François Villeroy de Galhau, Member of Governing Council of the European Central Bank,
speaks in Ireland – 1400 GMT
LONDON - External member of the Financial Policy Committee at Bank of England Colette Bowe is a
speaker at the University of Birmingham Business School's Annual Maxwell Fry Global Finance
Lecture "Building trust in macroprudential policy" – 1730 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's executive director, Ron Morrow, delivers speech on Preparing for
Payments Supervision at Canadian Exchange Innovation Summit 2022 – 1530 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1830 GMT
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in introductory panel at
Latvijas Banka Economic Conference 2022 - 0805 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the ECB Money Market
Conference - 0810 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Frank Elderson in panel discussion on the role
of financial system in addressing environmental sustainability at Latvijas Banka Economic
Conference 2022 - 0950 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul in panel discussion at Central
Bank of Ireland's Financial Services Conference - 1200 GMT.
LONDON - Executive Director, Insurance Supervision at Bank of England Charlotte Gerken gives a
keynote speech, followed by a panel discussion at the Association of British Insurers Prudential
Regulation event 2022 'Can we find the prudential regulatory balance for a sustainable future?'
– 0840 GMT.
LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah Breeden is
panellist at the Santander International Banking Conference 'Getting to net-zero: same
destination, different paths" – 1015 GMT.
LONDON - External member of the Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England Catherine L Mann is
a panellist at American Enterprise Institute webinar on The World Economy's Inflation Challenge
- 2030 GMT.
RIGA - ECB President Chirstine Lagarde, board member Frank Elderson and Governing Council member
Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Martins Kazaks speak at a conference in Riga.
MADRID - Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos along with Santander's Chief Executive
Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez take part in Santander International Banking Conference – 1220 GMT.
MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at Forum Europe meeting along
with Deutsche Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel – 0800 GMT.
OTTAWA - Opening remarks by Paul Beaudry, deputy governor, Bank of Canada, at the John Kuszczak
Memorial Lecture – 1730 GMT.
OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate
decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0930 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
** LONDON - Executive Director for Markets at Bank of England Andrew Hauser gives a keynote
speech at the European Central Bank Conference on Money Markets - 1100 GMT.
** LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill and Director of Monetary Analysis
Fergal Shortall gives briefing on Monetary Policy Report National Agency - 1215 GMT.
** WINDSOR, United Kingdom - Closing remarks by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at Cumberland
Lodge Financial Services Summit - 1230 GMT.
BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on macroeconomic
conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context before virtual
event of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy - 1400 GMT.
TALLINN - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank gives lecture in Tallinn,
meets with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonian Finance Minister Annely Akkermann and
local entrepreneurs – 0930 GMT
FRANKFURT - Open lecture by ECB President Christine Lagarde organised by Eesti Pank and
dedicated to Professor Ragnar Nurkse – 0930 GMT.
MADRID - Keynote speech by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos followed by debate at Energy
Prospectives session organised by Naturgy Foundation and IESE Business School in Madrid – 0845
GMT.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
** LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah
Breeden delivers speech at ISDA-AIMI "The Bank of England on NBFI and Leverage" – 0900 GMT.
** FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta in a panel discussion at the
joint European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative framework
enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses' - 0930 GMT.
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank
of Boston President Susan Collins participate in a moderated discussion before hybrid Women in
Economics Symposium organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 2040 GMT.
RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives welcome remarks before
hybrid "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
– 2300 GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
** LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill is a panellist at the UBS European
Conference in London "Global monetary policy challenges" - 0900 GMT.
** ZURICH, Switzerland - External member of the Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England
Catherine L Mann is a panellist at SNB-FRB-BIS High-Level Global Risk, Uncertainty and
Volatility "What are the mechanisms of disinflation?" - 0930 GMT
** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at Bundesbank-Symposium 'Banking
supervision in dialogue' - 0840 GMT.
OSLO - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attends HSB's conference and talks about the
current world situation with war, ongoing inflation and approaching recession - 1300 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
** LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel gives a speech to the Digital
Futures at Work Research Centre "Restarting the future: how to fix the intangible economy" -
1300 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Online panel participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at event organised
by Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) at COP27 - Finance Day - 1000 GMT.
OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in
the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT.
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
** LONDON - External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana
Tenreyro gives a keynote speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference –
1310 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, Slovenia's Bostjan Vasle and Slovakia's Peter
Kazimir to speak - 1300 GMT.
HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy
and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT.
HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the
"Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT.
OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum – 1705 GMT.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
** FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A at XXVII Encuentro
de Economía en S'Agaró organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme - 1200 GMT.
** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques
Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C. - 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two
closing addresses at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo - 0300
GMT.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks at
hybrid 10th annual financial stability conference hosted by Cleveland Fed and the Office of
Financial Research - 1440 GMT.
MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel
discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall
2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT.
GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1730 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for November – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT.
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700
GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December – 1330 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx