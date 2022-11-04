DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

Nov 5 (Reuters) -
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
BRUSSELS - Fabio Panetta, member of the executive board of the ECB, and Andrea Enria, chair of
the supervisory board of the ECB, participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded video message by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central
Bank, for joint European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative
framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses' – 0840 GMT
LONDON - Virtual Q&A with Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill -1700 GMT
LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah Breeden
delivers speech at ISDA-AIMI "The Bank of England on NBFI and Leverage" – 0900 GMT.
FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta in a panel discussion at the joint
European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative framework enabling a
digital euro for citizens and businesses' - 0930 GMT.
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank
of Boston President Susan Collins participate in a moderated discussion before hybrid Women in
Economics Symposium organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 2040 GMT.
RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives welcome remarks before
hybrid "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
– 2300 GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
BRUSSELS - Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank, participates in ECOFIN
meeting in Brussels.
FRANKFURT - Joachim Nagel President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Member of the Executive Board of
the Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Wuermeling and ECB Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria will
speak at the conference – 0715 GMT
ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan delivers speech on
Decision-making under uncertainty: The importance of pragmatism, consistency and determination,
SNB-FRB-BIS High-Level Conference on Global Risk, Uncertainty, and Volatility, Zurich – 0815 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill is a panellist at the UBS European Conference
in London "Global monetary policy challenges" - 0900 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at Bundesbank-Symposium 'Banking
supervision in dialogue' - 0840 GMT.
LIDINGO, Sweden - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attends HSB's conference and talks
about the current world situation with war, ongoing inflation and approaching recession - 1300
GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is holding a press conference on financial stability. The press
conference will be attended by Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves and Olof Sandstedt, head of the
Financial Stability Department – 1000 GMT
WINCHESTER, Virginia - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the
economic outlook before the Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022 - 1600 GMT
ZURICH, Switzerland - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote
remarks before the SNB-FRB-BIS high-level conference on global risk, uncertainty, and volatility
organized by the Swiss National Bank, Federal Reserve Board, and the Bank for International
Settlements - 0800 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel gives a speech to the Digital Futures at
Work Research Centre "Restarting the future: how to fix the intangible economy" - 1300 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Online panel participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at event organised by
Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) at COP27 - Finance Day - 1000 GMT.
OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in
the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:2 will be published - 0830 GMT.
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
** AMSTERDAM - Fireside chat with Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the
European Central Bank (ECB), at a seminar organised by De Nederlandsche Bank – 1230 GMT
** MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the event
"Responsible Leaders" organized by Fundación SERES – 1130 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker
speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter, in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT
ZURICH - Board Member of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Andrea Maechler speaks at Annual Meeting
of Swiss Financial Institute - 1230 GMT
LJUBLJANA - Roundtable discussion with Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the
eCB, at Bank of Slovenia - 1300 GMT
HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy
and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT.
HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the
"Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT.
OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum on the evolution of
Canadian labour markets – 1705 GMT.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
** GIRONA, Spain - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos takes part in a debate of
the Economics Meeting in S'Agaró, Girona: "Economic consequences of the war in Ukraine" – 1600
GMT
FRANKFURT - Lunch talk by Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank Fabio Panetta at
Italian Institute for International Political Studies – 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers keynote speech speech at the
Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT
FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A at XXVII Encuentro de
Economía en S'Agaró organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme - 1200 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques
Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C. - 1600 GMT.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14
** OTTAWA - The Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and
Central Banking Opens in a new window, which will take place both in person and online, is being
organised by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve System, and the European Central Bank (To Nov 15)
** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give opening remarks at the Conference
on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking - 1230 GMT
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives
keynote before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and
Global Citizen Award Ceremony, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two
closing addresses at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo - 0300
GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
** MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the annual convention
of the Financial Markets Association (AMF) – 1300 GMT
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks
before hybrid 2022 Financial Stability Conference: "Frontier Risks, a New Normal, and Policy
Challenges" co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial
Research - 1440 GMT
MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel
discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall
2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT.
GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1730 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
** OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of bank of Canada, will do a Fireside
Chat on Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system – 1700 GMT
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for November – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss
National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT.
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
** MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech
Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700
GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December – 1330 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
