DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

Dec 10 (Reuters) -
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
** STOCKHOLM - Attendance by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Nobel Prize award ceremony
in Stockholm – 1500 GMT.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with
the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
** CLEVELAND – Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for November. Approx -
1600 GMT
** NEW YORK – Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will hold a presentation on current monetary
policy and the economic situation during a visit to New York. – 1700 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at launch of OECD report on Irish
economy - 0930 GMT
** MONTREAL, Canada - Pre-recoreed speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the Finance
and Biodiversity Day - COP15 organised by Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat in
Montreal – 2230 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1930 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
** NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Empire Manufacturing Survey for
December - 1330 GMT.
** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December - 1330 GMT.
** WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for November - 1415 GMT.
** HELSINKI - OECD presents report on the Finnish economy - 1000 GMT
** ROME - Panel participation by ECB board member Anneli Tuominen at the "New Frontiers in
Banking and Capital Markets" Conference in Rome – 1600 GMT.
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a new conference the day after
a scheduled rate-setting meeting. - 0900 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
MADRID - European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid –
0800 GMT.
OSLO - Speech by Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache for regional network – 0800 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December – 1330 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks
before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420
GMT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global
Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the
American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel,
"Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and
Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's
International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of
Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for January – 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces
its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
** LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the
meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT
** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
- 1330 GMT
** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary
policy report will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy
discussion will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
** WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
