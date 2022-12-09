Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

12/09/2022 | 07:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 10 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

** STOCKHOLM - Attendance by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm – 1500 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

** CLEVELAND – Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for November. Approx - 1600 GMT

** NEW YORK – Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will hold a presentation on current monetary policy and the economic situation during a visit to New York. – 1700 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at launch of OECD report on Irish economy - 0930 GMT

** MONTREAL, Canada - Pre-recoreed speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the Finance and Biodiversity Day - COP15 organised by Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat in Montreal – 2230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1930 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

** NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Empire Manufacturing Survey for December - 1330 GMT.

** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December - 1330 GMT.

** WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for November - 1415 GMT.

** HELSINKI - OECD presents report on the Finnish economy - 1000 GMT

** ROME - Panel participation by ECB board member Anneli Tuominen at the "New Frontiers in Banking and Capital Markets" Conference in Rome – 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a new conference the day after a scheduled rate-setting meeting. - 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 MADRID - European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid – 0800 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache for regional network – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel, "Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

** LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT

** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT

** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.53% 0.6451 Delayed Quote.0.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.04% 0.63444 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 0.27% 44.71 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.43% 1.1638 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.04% 1.14555 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.696132 Delayed Quote.0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.59% 0.68424 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.732 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.08% 0.134314 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.36% 13.186 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.28% 143.831 Delayed Quote.10.22%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.41% 0.98384 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.15% 12.0035 Delayed Quote.2.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.011511 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.41% 0.011327 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.03% 0.6839 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.43% 0.59922 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.92% 0.014944 Delayed Quote.21.84%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.26% 0.6898 Delayed Quote.2.31%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.20% 0.090493 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.05% 1.3649 Delayed Quote.7.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.23% 0.949668 Delayed Quote.7.71%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.20% 0.93408 Delayed Quote.2.61%
Latest news "Economy"
12/09China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
RE
12/09China cracks down on drug price gouging amid fears of COVID spike
RE
12/09Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washington Post
RE
12/09Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop Co's dividend payment
RE
12/09Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
RE
12/09Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations
RE
12/09U.N. Security Council to vote on blanket aid sanctions exemption
RE
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
12/09IMF chief Georgieva cites 'fruitful exchange' with China on debt issues
RE
12/09Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
2Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washingto..
3National Fertilizers : RETRACTABLE FALL ARRESTER
4META PLATFORMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney Gen..
5Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thurs..

HOT NEWS