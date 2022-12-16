DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

Dec 17 (Reuters) -
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
MADRID - European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid –
0800 GMT.
OSLO - Speech by Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache for regional network – 0800 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir speaks as the National Bank of Slovakia presents is
quarterly macroeconomic outlook – 0900 GMT.
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December – 1330 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
TOKYO - Speech by Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda at the Meeting of Councillors of
Keidanren in Tokyo.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks
before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420
GMT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
DURHAM, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before
the N.C. Chamber Economic Forum – 1715 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global
Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the
American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel,
"Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and
Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
** NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann is a
Panellist at the American Economics Association Annual Meeting 'The World Economy: Where to from
here?', - 1615 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
** NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill Chair and general discussant at
the American Economics Association Annual Meeting ‘Monetary Policy for conventional times: What
toolkit for the future?', - 1300 GMT.
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in
moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's
International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of
Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia
Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
** OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the
policy rate decision – 0930 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for January – 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters
following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society
Quebec – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic
perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
