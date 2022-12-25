DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

Dec 26 (Reuters) -
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
TOKYO - Speech by Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda at the Meeting of Councillors of
Keidanren in Tokyo - 0350 GMT.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for
December - 1530 GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues December Survey of Manufacturing
Activity and Survey of Service Sector Activity - 1500 GMT.
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for
December - 1530 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person
presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary
Club - 1820 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks
before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420
GMT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
DURHAM, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in
person before the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum presented by the N.C. Chamber and the
North Carolina Bankers Association – 1715 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global
Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the
American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT.
NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel,
"Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and
Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann is a Panellist
at the American Economics Association Annual Meeting 'The World Economy: Where to from here?', -
1615 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill Chair and general discussant at the
American Economics Association Annual Meeting ‘Monetary Policy for conventional times: What
toolkit for the future?', - 1300 GMT.
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated
conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
STOCKHOLM - Senior central bank officials and prominent academics will participate in four
panels that address central bank independence from various angles – climate, payments, mandates
and global policy coordination. Participants include but are not limited to: Andrew Bailey
(Governor, Bank of England), Haruhiko Kuroda (Governor, Bank of Japan), Tiff Macklem (Governor,
Bank of Canada) Isabel Schnabel (Member of the Executive Board, ECB) Claudia Buch (Vice
President, Bundesbank), Jerome Powell (Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
System) Pablo Hernández de Cos (Governor, Banco de España)
STOCKHOLM - Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's
International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of
Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache to give a lecture "Managing the Government
Pension Fund Global in uncertain times" at Skagenfonden's New Year's conference - 1200 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks and participates in
moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers
Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum - 1630 GMT.
RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia
Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate
decision – 0930 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for January – 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters
following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society
Quebec – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic
perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
