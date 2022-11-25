DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

Nov 26 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 TOKYO - BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers speech at the 2022 Autumn Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Monetary Economics – 0410 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 LONDON - Participation by ECB Board Member Elizabeth McCaul in panel "How safe and inclusive are crypto payments?" at the Financial Times Live's Crypto and Digital Assets Summit: Winter Edition Recovery, Resilience, and TradFi Integration - 1125 GMT. BRATISLAVA - The National Bank of Slovakia releases its regular financial stability report - 0900 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in virtual conversation organized by the Economic Club of New York - 1700 GMT. FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB board member Christine Lagarde at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1400 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos along with Spanish banking leaders to take part in financial conference in Madrid - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann takes part in a panel discussion on "policy solutions, fiscal and monetary" hosted by The Conference Board - 1235 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at an industry conference - 0835 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel on "Preisdynamik und Zinswende" followed by a discussion. Frankfurter Konjunkturgespräch organised by IG Metall in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT. MADRID - ECB vice president Luis de Guindos to make virtual opening speech at financial conference - 0810 GMT. VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

** LONDON - David Phillips, Head of Traded Risk Measurement at Bank of England, gives a keynote speech at the ISDA’s Trading book capital: Basel 3 implementation, regulating ESG and capitalising digital assets conference 'Implementation of Basel III in the UK' – 1435 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in "The Future of Small Banks" discussion before "The Future of Minority Depository Institutions: MDI ConnectTech" event - 1350 GMT.

** DETROIT - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "The Outlook for Monetary Policy and Observations on the Evolving Economy" before hybrid event of the Detroit Economic Club - 1735 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Executive Director for Payments Victoria Cleland takes part in a panel discussion at the Financial Times Global Banking Summit, on "Emerging payment trends" - 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON - (CONFIRMED) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook and the labor market before a hybrid Brookings Institution event - 1830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives a speech at a conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) - 0830 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will discuss current monetary policy, inflation and the prospects for the Swedish economy at the autumn meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0830 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

** MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before virtual 2022 Center for Indian Country Development Research Summit: "Unlocking Our Full Economic Potential." - 1600 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB Board Member Andrea Enria at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 0800 GMT.

** AMSTERDAM - Speech by ECB Board Member Frank Elderson at Lustrum Symposium organised by Vereniging voor Financieel Recht in Amsterdam - 1730 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in virtual discussion before the KBW CEO Strategy Forum - 1430 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks virtually on "Bank Capital" before the American Enterprise Institute - 2000 GMT. FLORENCE, Italy - Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in Annual Banque de France / EUI conference in Florence - 1645 GMT. DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Dallas Breakfast Group - 1420 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at Asian Development Bank Institute event - 0600 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will give his views on economic activity, the uncertain situation going forward and coming policy rate decisions at a breakfast meeting. Three companies from Värmland will also participate in the meeting and discuss how inflation, rate rises and energy prices affect them and their sectors – 0715 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Noguchi Asahi to deliver speech, hold news conference – 0130 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** MADRID - Closing speech by ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos at an event organised by OK Diario in Madrid - 1200 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives brief remarks at ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum, which brings together guest speakers such as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, Chinese Finance Minster Liu Kun, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, Bank of Korea Deputy Governor Jwahong Min and Bank of Indonesia Deputy Governor Dodi Budi Waluyo - 0000 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1900 GMT. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1430 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 TORONTO - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2030 GMT. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)