DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
** UMEA, Sweden - Stefan Ingves Governor of Riksbank will speak in Aula Nordica at Umea
University about the Riksbank's view of economic development and the latest interest rate
announcement – 1230 GMT
** BRUSSELS - Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB participates in
Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss proposals to change EU fiscal
rules to allow more time for debt cuts – 1400 GMT
UMEA, Sweden - Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will give a presentation on current monetary
policy and the economic situation at the Västerbotten Chamber of Commerce – 0900 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6
** BRUSSELS - Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank participates in
ECOFIN meeting in Brussels.
** STOCKHOLM - Kerstin af Jochnick, Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB participates in
Session 3 "Programmes and policies towards gender equality" at Women in Finance Talk 2022 in
Stockholm – 1010 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet on changes to EU fiscal rules, new EU taxes to pay for
joint borrowing – 0900 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on
financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate
Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
** WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for October - 2000 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank
delivers speech at the Global Perspective 2022 organised by the Chinese State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) – 0710 GMT
** FRANKFURT - Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central
Bank, delivers speech at the Kangaroo Group virtual debate on the revised CRD6/CRR3 package –
1200 GMT
** LONDON - Keynote speech by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB at
LBS-AQR Insight Summit organised by the AQR Asset Management Institute at London Business School
in London – 1430 GMT
LONDON - Philip Evans, Director Prudential Policy Bank of England, delivers speech at UK Finance
on Basel 3.1 Consultation – 1100 GMT
TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
** FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attends the
pre-opening of the exhibition of Rosemarie Trockel at Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt –
1800 GMT
** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in the sixth annual
conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB): "Navigating through a storm: policy
challenges in the current macro-economic environment" – 1215 GMT
FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at
the Sixth Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) "Addressing Financial
Stability Challenges" – 1200 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of Sveriges Riksbank delivers a speech on macroprudential
policy during the sixth annual conference organised by the European System Risk Board (ESRB) –
1550 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference
Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in
Sweden – 1315 GMT.
MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic
Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about challenges and
conditions in monetary policy when inflation is high – 0730 GMT
** NEW YORK CITY - Panel participation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board
of the European Central Bank, in Session "Greek Banking Sector – Growth and Development Outlook"
at 24th Invest in Greece Forum "Sustaining Growth and Investment Momentum" organised by Capital
Link in New York – 2010 GMT
NICOSIA - Participation by Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central
Bank, in fireside chat "Challenges for banks in a new operating environment" with Constantinos
Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, at 10th Cyprus Banking Forum & Fintech Expo
in Nicosia, Cyprus – 0745 GMT
NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's
central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT.
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700
GMT.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with
the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for December – 1330 GMT.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December
13-14, 2022 - 1900 GMT
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for January – 1330 GMT
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14,
2022 – 1900 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's
International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of
Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.