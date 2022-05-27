DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

May 28 (Reuters) -
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
MONDAY, MAY 30
FRANKFURT - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives lecture on "The Economic
Outlook and Some Thoughts on a Soft Landing" before the Institute for Monetary and Financial
Stability - 1500 GMT.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul in a panel at High-Level
Securitisation Forum: "Last call for Europe in the context of economic recovery and European
Financial Autonomy" organised by the Association for European Financial Markets (AFME) and
EUROPLACE Paris - 0815 GMT.
** BARCELONA - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos closes a Esade financial conference
- 1000 GMT
** BARCELONA - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos intervenes in the closing
conference of the IEB 20th Anniversary - 1330 GMT
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will discuss monetary policy and the Swedish
inflation targeting policy, which will soon be 30 years old. – 1000 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
** FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the meeting of the
Euro Accession Countries Working Group of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the
European Parliament - 1515 GMT.
OSLO - Finanstilsynet and Norges Bank arrange seminars on payment systems and ICT in the
financial sector - 0730 GMT.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch central bank president and ECB governing council member Klaas
Knot appears in a hearing in the Dutch parliament on the stability of the country's financial
sector - 1230 GMT
LONDON - Andrew Hauser Executive Director for Markets of Bank of England is Panellist at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop,
'Digital currency and monetary policy frameworks' - 0330 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel at virtual
Green Swan 2022 conference "Finance for the Transition, a Transition for Finance" organised by
the Bank for International Settlements - 1100 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks
before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public
Affairs, in New York. - 1530 GMT
PARIS - Keynote speech by Member of the Executive Board of ECB Philip R. Lane at the CEPR Paris
Symposium hosted by Sciences Po in Paris. - 1530 GMT
CORDOVA, TENN. , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives
presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Economic Club of Memphis
event, in Cordova, Tenn. - 1700 GMT
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in a panel discussion
organised by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm
University and the Nobel Foundation. – 1200 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1400 GMT.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum gives a lecture at SpareBank 1 Markets
annual Finance Seminar in Oslo - 1300 GMT.
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Lorie Logan gives
closing remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop
organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of
International and Public Affairs, in New York. - 1600 GMT
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic
outlook via videoconference before the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics Meeting -
1700 GMT.
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will discuss current monetary policy and future
economic developments at Ohman Fonder. – 1000 GMT.
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will discuss the economic situation and
current monetary policy at Vadstena Sparbank. – 1400 GMT.
OTTAWA - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, Paul Beaudry gives speech at Gatineau Chamber of
Commerce by videoconference – 1500 GMT.
FRIDAYDAY, JUNE 3
** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard participates in discussion on the
Community Reinvestment Act before the "Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act: Ensuring
Banks Meet the Credit Needs of Their Communities" Urban Institute event. - 1430 GMT
** TRENTO, Italy - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in event L'Europa delle banche
alla prova dei cambiamenti at Festival dell'Economia di Trento (XVII edition) in Trento, Italy -
1045 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, and Santander CEO to participate in a forum.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds a one-day decision-making monetary policy meeting
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands
- 1230 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands
VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in
Netherlands
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1100 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17)
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for June – 1230 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in
Frankfurt
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional
network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to
its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0730 GMT.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15,
2022. - 1800 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
MONDAY, JULY 11
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400
GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)
THURSDAY, JULY 21
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
MONDAY, JULY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for July. - 1230 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, JULY 28
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
