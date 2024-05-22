May 22 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

FRANKFURT - A video message by ECB President Christine Lagarde at an ESMA online event focused on the launch of its position paper on the effectiveness of capital markets in the EU 0805 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee gives opening remarks before hybrid Holding Company Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago 1340 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr to speak with the Finance and Expenditure Committee 2000 GMT. TORONTO Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen delivers a keynote speech and participates in a fire side chat with Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC at the OSC Dialogue 2024 conference 1730 GMT. BRUSSELS - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden takes part in a panel discussion at a European Commission technical workshop on macroprudential policies for non-bank financial intermediation 1245 GMT.

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB retreat hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - Participation by ECB president Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Piero Cipollone in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. (To May 25)

STOCKHOLM Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge will hold a speech on the economic situation, monetary policy and the measures needed to increase the resilience of the Swedish economy at the seminar "Fastighetsdagen Stockholm," organized by Fastighetsvärlden 0705 GMT. QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr will speak about the May Monetary Policy Statement to a Queenstown Business breakfast 2025 GMT.

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual question-and-answer session with students in MBA macroeconomic class at Stanford Graduate School of Business 1900 GMT.

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

FRIDAY, MAY 24

BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's Central Bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos speaks at the Cercle d'Economia conference 1200 GMT. LUZERN, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank's outgoing Chairman Thomas Jordan will speak at the Swiss Media Forum in Luzern.

BONN, Germany - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at Second Bonn-Frankfurt-Mannheim PhD Conference 0700 GMT.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

TRENTO, Italy - Speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone on 'Climate change and monetary policy' at Festival dell'Economia di Trento 2024 0730 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 27

TOKYO - Keynote speech by Deputy governor of the Bank of Japan Shinichi Uchida at the 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference Hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies 0205 GMT. TOKYO - Opening remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference Hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies 0005 GMT. DUBLIN - The European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane gives a speech about inflation in the euro zone at the Institute of International and European Affairs 1200 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

TOKYO - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel takes part in a panel discussion at the 2024 BOJ-IMES conference on "Price Dynamics and Monetary Policy Challenges-Lessons Learned and Going Forward" 0455 GMT. TOKYO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in policy panel discussion on "The Effects of Conventional and Unconventional Policy Instruments" before the 2024 Bank of Japan - Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference 0455 GMT. LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

WATERTOWN, NY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in roundtable with local leaders to hear about business conditions and municipal and community services 1745 GMT. TOKYO Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi will give a speech and will hold news conference. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before hybrid Signature Luncheon event hosted by the Economic Club of New York 1605 GMT. DUBLIN - Speech and fireside chat by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at the Irish Association of Investment Managers Annual Dinner 1850 GMT. TAURANGA, New Zealand Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr to speak about the May Monetary Policy Statement to a Tauranga Mori Business Association meeting 2100 GMT. TORONTO, Canada Speech by Ron Morrow, Executive Director of Payments, Supervision and Oversight of Bank of Canada at the Payments Canada SUMMIT 1510 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives commencement speech at Augusta Technical College 2215 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 OSLO - Norway Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure 2024 report is published on Norges Bank's website and presented by Deputy Central Bank Governor Pål Longva at a press conference - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1345 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 6 TOKYO Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura will give a speech and hold news conference.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

MONTRÉAL, Canada - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is a panelist at the Conference of Montreal 1900 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 17

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks before the Global Interdependence Center 42nd Annual Monetary and Trade Conference.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada to publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held on June 5 1730 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks. (To June 21)

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at British Chambers of Commerce conference 1500 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 1

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SINTRA, Portugal - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Banco Central do Brasil Governor Roberto Campos Neto speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on June 26 - 0730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 11-12, 2024 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx