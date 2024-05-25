May 25 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, MAY 25

STRESA, Italy - Participation by ECB president Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Piero Cipollone in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. (Final Day) STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (Final Day) SUNDAY, MAY 26

TRENTO, Italy - Speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone on 'Climate change and monetary policy' at Festival dell'Economia di Trento 2024 0730 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 27

TOKYO - Keynote speech by Deputy governor of the Bank of Japan Shinichi Uchida at the 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference Hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies 0205 GMT. TOKYO - Opening remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference Hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies 0005 GMT. DUBLIN - The European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane gives a speech about inflation in the euro zone at the Institute of International and European Affairs 1200 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

** SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in discussion on "AI and the Economy" before the "AI-nomics: The Nexus of GenAI + the Economy" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco 1705 GMT.

LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks and participates in panel before the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum - 1355 GMT TOKYO - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel takes part in a panel discussion at the 2024 BOJ-IMES conference on "Price Dynamics and Monetary Policy Challenges-Lessons Learned and Going Forward" 0455 GMT. TOKYO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in policy panel discussion on "The Effects of Conventional and Unconventional Policy Instruments" before the 2024 Bank of Japan - Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference 0455 GMT.

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann take part in a panel discussion at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) 1300 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Economic Outlook and Leadership" before the American Economic Association Conference on Teaching and Research in Economic Education 2300 GMT.

WATERTOWN, NY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in roundtable with local leaders to hear about business conditions and municipal and community services 1745 GMT. TOKYO Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi will give a speech and will hold news conference. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

** EL PASO, TEXAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the Borderplex Alliance Distinguished Speaker Series 2100 GMT.

** MADRID - Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo speaks at an event held by the Interamerican Development Bank in Madrid 0900 GMT.

LUND, Sweden - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will visit Lund and talk about monetary policy decision-making 1100 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before hybrid Signature Luncheon event hosted by the Economic Club of New York 1605 GMT. DUBLIN - Speech and fireside chat by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at the Irish Association of Investment Managers Annual Dinner 1850 GMT. TAURANGA, New Zealand Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr to speak about the May Monetary Policy Statement to a Tauranga Mori Business Association meeting 2100 GMT. TORONTO, Canada Speech by Ron Morrow, Executive Director of Payments, Supervision and Oversight of Bank of Canada at the Payments Canada SUMMIT 1510 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives commencement speech at Augusta Technical College 2215 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a seminar arranged by Teknikföretagen 1000 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 OSLO - Norway Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure 2024 report is published on Norges Bank's website and presented by Deputy Central Bank Governor Pål Longva at a press conference - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1345 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 6 TOKYO Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura will give a speech and hold news conference.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 11

HELSINKI - Bank of Finland press conference on the outlook for the Finnish economy 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

MONTRÉAL, Canada - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is a panelist at the Conference of Montreal 1900 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

** ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in fireside chat before the Iowa Farm Bureau Economic Summit, in Ankeny, Iowa 1800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 17

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks before the Global Interdependence Center 42nd Annual Monetary and Trade Conference.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada to publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held on June 5 1730 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks. (To June 21)

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at British Chambers of Commerce conference 1500 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 1

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SINTRA, Portugal - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Banco Central do Brasil Governor Roberto Campos Neto speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on June 26 - 0730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 11-12, 2024 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

