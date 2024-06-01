June 1 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 4

** PARIS - Participation by ECB Board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo in seminar "Big Techs in Finance: The European Union Must React!" organized by Association Europe-Finances-Régulations (AEFR) – 0720 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds Financial Stability Council meeting – 0700 GMT

FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch at "Die Woche der Umwelt 2024, zusammen für Klimaneutralität" organized by the Deutsche Bundesstiftung – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a seminar arranged by Teknikföretagen – 1000 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

** WASHINGTON DC - Participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul in panel discussion at the 23rd annual IMF-FED-WB international conference on policy challenges for the financial sector – 2030 GMT.

** MADRID - Fireside chat by ECB Board member Kerstin af Jochnick at the 28th Goldman Sachs European Financial Conference – 0825 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure 2024 report is published on Norges Bank's website and presented by Deputy Central Bank Governor Pål Longva at a press conference - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1345 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 6 TOKYO – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura will give a speech and hold news conference.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

** PARIS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in Atelier Maurice Allais 2024 organized by Fondation Maurice Allais – 1415 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues U.S. Consumer Credit for April - 1900 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the Girls Global Academy 2024 Commencement Ceremony, at the University of the District of Columbia – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel discussion at the Federal Ministry of Finance – 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024 – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 11

HELSINKI - Bank of Finland press conference on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

MONTRÉAL, Canada - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is a panelist at the Conference of Montreal – 1930 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JUNE 13

** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki will give a speech at the Canadian Association for Business Economics in Ottawa on the bank's use of exceptional monetary policy tools in the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of public accountability in times of crisis and beyond – 1330 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in fireside chat before the Iowa Farm Bureau Economic Summit, in Ankeny, Iowa – 1800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 17

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks before the Global Interdependence Center 42nd Annual Monetary and Trade Conference - 1700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada to publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held on June 5 – 1730 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

** RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Risk Management Association – 2000 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks. (To June 21)

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1745 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

NEW YORK CITY - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks before the Economic Club of New York – 1600 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

** LONDON – Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0930 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at British Chambers of Commerce conference – 1500 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

** PARIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Global Interdependence Center/Banque de France "Central Banking Series: Paris" conference – 1040 GMT.

MONDAY, JULY 1

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SINTRA, Portugal - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Banco Central do Brasil Governor Roberto Campos Neto speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking – 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on June 26 - 0730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 11-12, 2024 – 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18 DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives opening remarks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 1745 GMT.

DALLAS - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 2330 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 1545 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx