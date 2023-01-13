DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

Jan 14 (Reuters) -
For other diaries, please see:
Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Political and General News
U.S. Federal Reserve
Today in Washington
-------------------------------------------------------------
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
-------------------------------------------------------------
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio
Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
** LONDON - Governor Andrew Bailey and other top Bank of England officials are likely to be
asked about the central bank's response to the market mayhem of last autumn when they answer
questions from the parliament's Treasury Committee – 1500 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2023. (To Jan. 20)
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
** FRANKFURT - Participation in roundtable by ECB Board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at
webinar organised by the Financial Professions Center and the French Institute of Internal Audit
and Control – 0800 GMT.
** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in
Brussels.
** DAVOS, Switzerland - ECB policymaker Mario Centeno will speak in Davos – 0730 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath,
and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner attend World Economic Forum session "Stemming the
Cost of Living Crisis" – 1400 GMT.
LONDON - External member of the Financial Policy Committee of Bank of England Elisabeth Stheeman
is a Panellist at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors World Built Environment Forum
Week 2023 "Innovative retrofitting finance: examples" - 1200 GMT.
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues historical revisions to its
Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey – 1330 GMT.
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives welcome remarks
before hybrid "An Economy That Works for All: Moving Towards Equitable Growth" conference
organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York – 2000 GMT.
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel in a meeting with finance
committee of the German Bundestag – 1030 GMT.
** DAVOS, Switzerland - ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau will speak in Davos –
0915 GMT.
** NEWARK - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the
economic outlook before the 2023 Lyons Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship
Economic Forecast, in Newark, Del – 2015 GMT.
** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on
"The Federal Reserve and the Economy" before the Exchequer Club of Washington D.C., in
Washington – 1800 GMT.
ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before
the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Model Risk Management Forum, in Atlanta, Ga. – 1400 GMT.
ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in Wall
Street Journal webcast interview – 1430 GMT.
AUSTIN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before event
hosted by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, in Austin, Texas – 2200
GMT.
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book. - 1900 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks on the economic outlook before
an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Speech, in Chicago, Ill –
1815 GMT.
** DAVOS, Switzerland - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and European Commissioner
Mairead McGuinness speak about crypto assets in Davos – 1400 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in moderated webinar "Geldpolitik
in Zeiten von Pandemie und Krieg" (Monetary policy in times of pandemic and war) hosted by
Finanzwende e.V. – 1700 GMT.
NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in
conversation before hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York –
2335 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder
Dialogue "Finding Europe's New Growth" during the World Economic Forum in Davos – 1030 GMT.
BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening
remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy"
conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass. - 1400 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate
decision – 0930 GMT.
OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
** VASTERAS, Sweden - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will visit the Chamber
of Commerce Mälardalen to discuss the economic situation and participate in a panel discussion
with representatives from companies in Västmanland – 1100 GMT.
** DAVOS, Switzerland - A dramatic period of surging inflation led to the sharpest
tightening of monetary policy in decades. Is a radical rethink by central banks required, or do
current targets and toolkits suffice? Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks on a
panel with others at Davos – 0800 GMT.
** SOMERSET, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on
the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Economic Leadership Forum, in Somerset, N.J.
– 1400 GMT.
** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic
outlook before a Council on Foreign Relations event, in New York – 1800 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - President of the World Economic Forum, Boerge Brende, gives his closing
remarks as the four-day meeting comes to a close – 1100 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva take
part in World Economic Forum session "Global Economic Outlook: Is this the End of an Era?". –
1000 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by ECB bank supervisor Frank Elderson at European Financial
Services Roundtable – 1530 GMT.
DAVOS, Switzerland - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder
Dialogue "Global Economic Outlook: Is this the End of an Era?" at World Economic Forum in Davos
– 1000 GMT.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350
GMT
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at Hearing before the
Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 1430
GMT.
MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid to present the
President of the European Banking Authority José Manuel Campa – 0800 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
** FRANKFURT - Bank of England’s Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy and
Risk Sarah Breeden is a Panellist at the 11th Institute for Law and Finance Conference on the
Future of the Financial Sector ‘The next systemic financial crisis – where might it come from?’
– 0900 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1200 GMT.
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for January – 1330 GMT
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500
GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde on the occasion of the official
unveiling of the new memorial plaque (International Holocaust Remembrance Day) in Frankfurt –
1030 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
** STOCKHOLM - The Riksdag Committee on Finance will hold an open hearing on financial
stability in the Swedish economy in the light of high inflation and higher interest rates with
the Financial Stability Council. Participants include Governor Erik Thedéen and Minister for
Financial Markets Niklas Wykman – 0800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters
following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
LISBON - Portugal's Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva to hold a news conference with the
country's foreign press association AIEP – 1000 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society
Quebec – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic
perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1,
2023 – 1900 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10)
MONDAY, MARCH 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has
commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to
go alongside it.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for March – 1230 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy
Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1600 GMT.
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx