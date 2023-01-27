DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

Jan 28 (Reuters) -
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for
January - 1530 GMT
** MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño takes part in session on
"Economic Perspectives for 2023" promoted by "La Caixa" Foundation - 1830 GMT.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for
January - 1530 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Riksdag Committee on Finance will hold an open hearing on financial stability in
the Swedish economy in the light of high inflation and higher interest rates with the Financial
Stability Council. Participants include Governor Erik Thedéen and Minister for Financial Markets
Niklas Wykman – 0800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1930 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
STOCKHOLM - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck heads to Stockholm, where he will hold
bilateral talks with counterparts on economic, energy and trade policy, as well as meet with the
business community.
PARIS - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to deliver the opening keynote speech
at the Franco-German Business Awards 2023 ceremony on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of
the Traité de l'Elysée in Paris – 1830 GMT.
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the
Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1345
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
LONDON - Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England, gives an online presentation of the
central bank's new forecasts and latest policy decision, released on Feb. 2 – 1215 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Frank Elderson at ECB Industry Outreach event on
Climate-related and Environmental Risk – 1300 GMT.
LISBON - Portugal's Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva to hold a news conference with the
country's foreign press association AIEP – 1000 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir and Klaas Knot (Dutch central bank governor, via
online) speak at a climate conference organised by the Slovak central bank – 0800 GMT.
QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society
Quebec – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
FRANKFURT - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot speaks at an MNI webinar – 1500 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives speech at 2023 energy dialogue – 1500 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will give a presentation and participate in a
conversation about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a lunch seminar
organized by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
** CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually
before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy
and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla. - 1345 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Per Jansson, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank participates in a seminar together with
Annika Alexius, Professor of Economics, and Elinor Odeberg, Chief Economist Arena Idea of the
risks of continuing to raise or not raising interest rates – 0730 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic
perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks
conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current
monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1,
2023 – 1900 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before
the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit - 2145 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700
GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10)
MONDAY, MARCH 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has
commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to
go alongside it.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for March – 1230 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy
Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1600 GMT.
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
