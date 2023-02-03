DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

Feb 4(Reuters) -
For other diaries, please see:
Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Political and General News
U.S. Federal Reserve
Today in Washington
-------------------------------------------------------------
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
-------------------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
VANCOUVER, BC, Canada - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives
in-person presentation on "Social Learning for the Masses" before hybrid "Computational &
Experimental Economics" Academic Workshop hosted by Simon Fraser University - 1715 GMT.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
LONDON - Catherine L Mann, Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England gives speech at
Lamfalussy Lectures Conference 'New dimensions of central banking in the post-covid era' - 0840
GMT.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
** JACKSON, Miss. - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on
"Financial Inclusion" before the Banking on Financial Inclusion HOPE Economic Mobility Forum -
1900 GMT.
** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board Member Isabel Schnabel in moderated webinar
"Geldpolitik in Zeiten von Pandemie und Krieg" (Monetary policy in times of pandemic and war)
hosted by Finanzwende e.V - 1200 GMT.
WASHINGTON - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in interview hosted by
the Economic Club of Washington - 1700 GMT.
LONDON - Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking at the Bank of England Dave Ramsden delivers
welcome remarks at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics
Network launch event - 0900 GMT.
LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of
England is chairing a panel at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in
Economics Network launch event - 1015 GMT.
LONDON - Tom Mutton, Director responsible for Central Bank Digital Currency at the Bank of
England is Panellist at the Afore Consulting 7th Annual FinTech and Regulation Conference on
'Implications of technology for supervision and prudential regulation' - 1540 GMT.
BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir and Klaas Knot (Dutch central bank governor, via
online) speak at a climate conference organised by the Slovak central bank – 0800 GMT.
QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society
Quebec – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
** FRANKFURT - ECB Banking Supervision press conference on 2022 SREP results hosted by ECB
biard members Andrea Enria and Frank Elderson - 0900 GMT.
** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in conversation before
the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies: Voice at the Table Policy Forum - 1430 GMT.
** TOUGALOO, Miss. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal
Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participate in "Economic Mobility" student
conversation hosted by Tougaloo College - 1500 GMT.
** BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari answers questions in
person in a town-hall style hybrid Boston Economic Club luncheon - 1730 GMT.
** JONESBORO, Ark. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the
economic outlook before the 2023 Arkansas State University Agribusiness Conference - 1845 GMT.
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated
discussion before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit - 1420 GMT.
FRANKFURT - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot speaks at an MNI webinar – 1500 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
** MADRID - Speech by ECB board Member Luis de Guindos at the Foro Economia y Humanismo
organised by Instituto Karol Wojtyla in Madrid - 1800 GMT.
BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives speech at 2023 energy dialogue – 1500 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy
report will be published - 0830 GMT
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
** LA JOLLA, CALIF. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Digital
Assets" before the Global Interdependence Center "Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the
Puzzle of Crypto" event - 1730 GMT.
LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of
England is Panellist at the Société Universitaire Européenne de Recherches Financières (SUERF)
Workshop 'Gauging (dis)inflation pressures: Comparing tools and current findings' - 1400 GMT.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will give a presentation and participate in a
conversation about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a lunch seminar
organized by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
JACKSON, Tenn. - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person
presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County
Chamber luncheon - 1830 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry gives a speech on The Importance of the
Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target - 2310 GMT.
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before
the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter - 2300 GMT.
CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before
the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and
Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla. - 1345 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Per Jansson, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank participates in a seminar together with
Annika Alexius, Professor of Economics, and Elinor Odeberg, Chief Economist Arena Idea of the
risks of continuing to raise or not raising interest rates – 0730 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic
perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion
will be published - 0830 GMT
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks
conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for February – 1330 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a
review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a
news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current
monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1,
2023 – 1900 GMT.
WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a
conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before
the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit - 2145 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT.
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers gives speech on Economic Progress
Report - 1845 GMT.
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700
GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10)
MONDAY, MARCH 13
BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350
GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has
commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to
go alongside it.
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing
Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230
GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for March – 1230 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT
OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy
Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT
LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision - 1200 GMT
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and
Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event –
1600 GMT.
BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx