DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 VANCOUVER, BC, Canada - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on "Social Learning for the Masses" before hybrid "Computational & Experimental Economics" Academic Workshop hosted by Simon Fraser University - 1715 GMT. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 LONDON - Catherine L Mann, Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England gives speech at Lamfalussy Lectures Conference 'New dimensions of central banking in the post-covid era' - 0840 GMT. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** JACKSON, Miss. - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Financial Inclusion" before the Banking on Financial Inclusion HOPE Economic Mobility Forum - 1900 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board Member Isabel Schnabel in moderated webinar "Geldpolitik in Zeiten von Pandemie und Krieg" (Monetary policy in times of pandemic and war) hosted by Finanzwende e.V - 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington - 1700 GMT. LONDON - Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking at the Bank of England Dave Ramsden delivers welcome remarks at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of England is chairing a panel at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event - 1015 GMT. LONDON - Tom Mutton, Director responsible for Central Bank Digital Currency at the Bank of England is Panellist at the Afore Consulting 7th Annual FinTech and Regulation Conference on 'Implications of technology for supervision and prudential regulation' - 1540 GMT. BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir and Klaas Knot (Dutch central bank governor, via online) speak at a climate conference organised by the Slovak central bank – 0800 GMT. QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** FRANKFURT - ECB Banking Supervision press conference on 2022 SREP results hosted by ECB biard members Andrea Enria and Frank Elderson - 0900 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in conversation before the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies: Voice at the Table Policy Forum - 1430 GMT.

** TOUGALOO, Miss. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participate in "Economic Mobility" student conversation hosted by Tougaloo College - 1500 GMT.

** BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari answers questions in person in a town-hall style hybrid Boston Economic Club luncheon - 1730 GMT.

** JONESBORO, Ark. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the 2023 Arkansas State University Agribusiness Conference - 1845 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit - 1420 GMT. FRANKFURT - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot speaks at an MNI webinar – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

** MADRID - Speech by ECB board Member Luis de Guindos at the Foro Economia y Humanismo organised by Instituto Karol Wojtyla in Madrid - 1800 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives speech at 2023 energy dialogue – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

** LA JOLLA, CALIF. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Digital Assets" before the Global Interdependence Center "Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the Puzzle of Crypto" event - 1730 GMT. LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of England is Panellist at the Société Universitaire Européenne de Recherches Financières (SUERF) Workshop 'Gauging (dis)inflation pressures: Comparing tools and current findings' - 1400 GMT. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will give a presentation and participate in a conversation about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a lunch seminar organized by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 JACKSON, Tenn. - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry gives a speech on The Importance of the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target - 2310 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter - 2300 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla. - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Per Jansson, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank participates in a seminar together with Annika Alexius, Professor of Economics, and Elinor Odeberg, Chief Economist Arena Idea of the risks of continuing to raise or not raising interest rates – 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, MARCH 3 STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit - 2145 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers gives speech on Economic Progress Report - 1845 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.