Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MARCH 20

** LONDON - Tom Mutton, director, central bank digital currency (CBDC) unit at the Bank of England gives an introductory speech at a webinar jointly hosted by Innovate Finance and UK Finance on the digital pound: consultation on a UK central bank digital currency - 1200 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1400 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, in her capacity as ESRB Chair at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament - 1600 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21

** LONDON - Britain's finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, speaks to the Economic Affairs Committee the week after delivering his budget, which the government hopes will boost the UK's stagnating economy.

** BASEL, Switzerland - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, participates in a pre-recorded high-level panel "CBDCs: Keeping momentum in uncertain times" at BIS Innovation Summit 2023 "Technological innovation in an age of uncertainty" organised by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - 1230 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Andrea Enria, European Central Bank Chair of Supervisory Board presents the ECB Annual Report on supervisory activities 2022 to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament - 1330 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Exchange of views with Jose Manuel Campa, Chair of the European Banking Authority, and Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, on the implications of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank for financial stability in Europe, at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament - 1530 GMT LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director, Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision at Bank of England delivers a speech at UK Finance on PRA 2023 Supervisory Priorities for International Banks' - 1300 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the economic situation and the work on monetary policy in a volatile environment during the Nordic Cash and Tresury Management conference - 0840 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March - 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

** FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, addresses the ECB and its Watchers XXIII Conference organised by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe Universität Frankfurt - 0845 GMT

** FRANKFURT - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, participates in Debate 1: "Monetary Policy: How to Get Inflation Back to Target?" at The ECB and its Watchers XXIII Conference organised by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe Universitat Frankfurt - 0930 GMT

** FRANKFURT - Fabio Panetta, Member of the ECB's Executive Board, participates in Debate 3: "Global Shocks, Policy Spillovers and Geo-Strategic Risk: How to Coordinate Policies" at The ECB and its Watchers XXIII Conference organised by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe Universität Frankfurt - 1345 GMT LONDON - German Federal Bank President Joachim Nagel speaks on the future of economic and monetary union at OMFIF event in London - 1630 GMT LONDON - Victoria Cleland, Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England participates as a panellist at the Payments Association Pay360 Conference on Crystal ball predictions' - 0910 GMT LONDON - William Lovell, head of future technology at the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the Payments Association Pay360 Conference on Moving from theory to reality - how will CBDCs and stablecoins work in practice?' - 1400 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision, Sarah Breeden, participates in Fireside chat at the Climate Financial Risk Forum 2023 Symposium, hosted by UK Finance - 1630 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its March 8 rate decision. - 1730 GMT BASEL, Switzerland - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will participate in a panel discussion on the connection between technology and risks linked to climate change in the financial sector - 1210 GMT BRUSSELS - Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn speaks at Bruegel in Brussels - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23

** WELLINGTON - Paul Conway, Chief Economist at Bank of New Zealand, will give a speech on inflation at the KangaNews ANZ New Zealand Capital Markets Forum 2023 - 0015 GMT

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen talks about his views on monetary policy and discusses the economic situation during a seminar organised by Nordea - 1400 GMT

** WASHINGTON DC - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank participates in Panel 2 "The post-1973 Currency Regime and Inflation Experiences" conference "Floating Exchange Rates at Fifty" organised by Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C - 1500 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Catherine L Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at Peterson Institute for International Economics conference on floating exchange rates the post-1973 currency regime and inflation experiences.' - 1500 GMT

LONDON - Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director responsible for Finance at Bank of England, delivers a speech at the World Finance Forum London 2023 on Leader, strategy and resilience' - 1000 GMT AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report - 1100 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT FRIDAY, MARCH 24

** TROMSO, Norway - Central bank of Norway Governor Ida Wolden Bache and Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum give presentations for the regional network Nord-Norway - 1000 GMT LONDON - German Federal Bank President Joachim Nagel speaks on inflation and the labour market at OMFIF event in Edinburgh - 0930 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Catherine L Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the Global Interdependence Center Conference on "Ukraine - one year later: How do Monetary Policy makers deal with spillover effects from food, energy and geopolitical shocks that are beyond the policy makers' control?" - 1600 GMT ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation and participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before Greater St. Louis Inc - 1330 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 26

** FLORIDA, United States - Isabel Schnabel, Member of the ECB's Executive Board, participates in discussion at Chicago Booth Conference on the Global Economy and Financial Stability - 1500 GMT MONDAY, MARCH 27

** LONDON - Shoib Khan, Financial Policy Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of England, delivers speech at the Westminster Business Forum on risk management - 0935 GMT

** LONDON - Andrew Bailey Governor of the Bank of England delivers speech at London School of Economics - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 28

** LONDON - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, Sam Woods Deputy governor, Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority of the Bank of England and Dave Ramsden Deputy Governor of Markets & Banking at Bank of England participates in a Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank - 0845 GMT

** LONDON - Keynote address by Simon Hall, Bank of England head of macroprudential strategy, at the City & Financial City Remuneration Summit 'Using remuneration to manage risk prudently - 0940 GMT

** OSLO - Governor of Central bank of Norway Ida Wolden Bache speaks at Finance Industry Day under the auspices of Finance Norway - 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

** LONDON - Victoria Cleland, Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England, participates as a Pre-recorded panellist at the Silk Road Cash & Payments Conference on Cross border payments: The future of money' - 0245 GMT

** LONDON - Catherine L. Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the 39th Annual National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Economic Policy Conference on Inflation and Monetary Policy' - 1850 GMT MONTREAL, Canada - Toni Gravelle Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers a speech at the National Bank Annual Financial Services Conference on the market liquidity measures taken during COVID - 1645 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30

** KRISTIANSUND, Norway - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva gives a lecture for the regional network northwest - 0930 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will participate in a panel discussion on what can and should be done to ensure that the financial sector maintains the necessary stability. Henrik Braconier, Chief Economist at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Lars Heikensten, Chairman of the Swedish Fiscal Policy Council and former Governor of the Riksbank will also participate in the panel discussion - 1240 GMT ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event - 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, MARCH 31

** BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks and participates in a moderated discussion covering the economic outlook and monetary policy at event hosted by Housatonic Community College - 1900 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report - 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 13 NEW YORK - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks on monetary policy at an event organised by MNI Market News in New York. - 1300 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 17 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics. - 1600 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 18

** OSLO - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva will speak at a breakfast meeting on central bank digital currency organised by the Polytechnic Association - 0630 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders - 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting. - 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. - 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11 LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT