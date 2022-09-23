DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

Sept 24 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

** LISBON - ECB's board member Mario Centeno opens conference at the Bank of Portugal in Lisbon – 1430 GMT.

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at FAZ economic conference – 1715 GMT.

** FORT WORTH, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Independent Bankers Association of Texas 48th Annual Convention – 1630 GMT. TOKYO – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to deliver speech at annual securities association meeting – 0630 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver speech, meet business leaders in Osaka, western Japan – 0535 GMT. CAMBRIDGE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before hybrid Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Golub Center for Finance and Policy Distinguished Speaker Series, in Cambridge, Mass. – 2000 GMT. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at Deutsche Bundesbank's symposium "Payments and Securities Settlement in Europe - today and tomorrow" in Frankfurt – 0730 GMT. MADRID - Dialogue with ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos organised by Asociación Española de Directivos (AED) in Madrid – 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 1300 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers speech at the E-Axes Forum webinar on 'Climate-change pledges, actions and outcomes' –1600 GMT BOSTON, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on strengths and challenges in the national and regional economy, the work of the Federal Reserve both nationally and in New England, and her background and the work she plans to pursue as Boston Fed president before the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT. ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual Washington Post Live interview on causes and impact of income and wealth inequality in the United States – 1600 GMT. KRISTIANSAND, Norway - Norway Central Bank Deputy governor Oystein Borsum and director of monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen will give a lecture for the Regional Network South - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

** PARIS - Online participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel on "How should central banks address financial stability challenges related to digitalisation of financial services?" at conference "Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation of finance which role for Central Banks" organised by the Banque de France in Paris – 1130 GMT. LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in a panel at the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum – 1355 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in high-level panel on "How should central banks address financial stability challenges related to digitalisation of financial services?" at conference "Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation of finance which role for Central Banks" organised by the Banque de France – 1130 GMT. LONDON - Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum in London – 1300 GMT. LONDON - Vicky Saporta, executive director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, delivers speech at the City & Financial the Future of UK Financial Services Regulation Summit on 'The PRA's plans for a domestic regulatory agenda' – 0850 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is as a panellist at the CEPR Barclays Monetary Policy forum 2022 on 'Economic and Monetary Policy challenges ahead' – 1100 GMT LONDON - Afua Kyei, Bank of England's chief financial officer, delivers speech at the Women in Finance summit on 'Women of the future, leaders of now' – 1500 GMT LONDON - Stefan Ingves Governor of the Swedish National Bank will give a lunch presentation on the economic situation and current monetary policy at Nordea in London – 1100 GMT LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England – 1015 GMT. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

** FRANKFURT - Online introductory remarks by ECB board member Frank Elderson at event entitled "A European monetary policy for the planet and for the people" hosted by the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament – 1500 GMT. BRATISLAVA - Slovak central bank (NBS) presents its Autumn assessment of economic developments, with Governor Peter Kazimir, ECB board member commenting – 0800 GMT. ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks before the Community Banking Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. – 1410 GMT. SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat, "Innovation and Central Banking" before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance – 0035 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a discussion at Frankfurt Forum on US-European GeoEconomics organised by the Atlantic Council in partnership with Atlantik-Brücke in Frankfurt – 0715 GMT. LONDON - Keynote speech by Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for Financial Stability at Bank of England, at the AFME Operations, Post-trade, Technology & Innovation conference on ‘The role of technology in changing the landscape for payments and settlement systems, and the potential applications of CBDC’s in wholesale markets’ – 0815 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra chairs a panel with Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans at the London School of Economics – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting at Handelsbanken – 0600 GMT. ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Banking" before the "Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking” – 1235 GMT. LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics, in London, England – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

** LONDON - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro participates as a panellist at the Centre for Economic Policy Research WE ARE IN 2022 Conference: Women in Economics: Advancing research in economics internationally 'Inflation is Back: Why and What Next?' – 1500 GMT.

** VILNUS - Speech and participation in panel discussion "Central bank as a pool of real-time data: the "Whys" and the "Hows"" by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul at joint conference "Future of Central Banking" on the occasion of 100th Anniversary of Lietuvos bankos organised by the Bank for International Settlements and the Bank of Lithuania in Vilnius – 1045 GMT.

** AMSTERDAM - Keynote speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at conference "Moving beyond climate: integrating biodiversity into financial markets" organised by De Nederlandsche Bank and OMFIF’s Sustainable Policy Institute in Amsterdam – 0815 GMT.

** VILNUS - Online speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in joint conference "Future of Central Banking" on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Lietuvos bankos organised by the Bank for International Settlements and the Bank of Lithuania in Vilnus – 0800 GMT. VILNIUS - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in a panel discussion, among other things on the future role of monetary policy, at the conference Future of Central Banking, arranged by the Bank of Lithuania – 0730 GMT. BOISE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives policy presentation at Boise State University – 2045 GMT.

CLEVELAND - Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Richard Lane in policy panel at the "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics 2022" conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Center for Inflation Research and the European Central Bank – 1700 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT - Welcome remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at 2022 Research Workshop "Working Group on Stress Testing" organised by the ECB in Frankfurt – 0930 GMT. VILNIUS - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Governing Council members Mario Centeno, Martins Kazaks, Gedeminas Simkus, and Madis Muller speak in Vilnius. VILNIUS - Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for Markets and Banking at BOE, participates as a panellist at the Joint conference with the Bank of Lithuania and Bank for International Settlements on Central bank as a pool of real-time data: the "whys" and the "hows" – 1130 GMT

LONDON - Andrew Hauser, executive director for Banking, Payments and Financial Resilience at BOE, delivers a speech at the Market News International Connect event 'Running down the hill: managing QE unwind’ – 1200 GMT BILBAO, Spain - Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at event in Bilbao, Spain. UPPSALA, Sweden - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Swedbank in Uppsala – 0700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Martin Flodén talks about monetary policy in a turbulent time during the Nordic Forum organized by Kommuninvest, Kommunalbanken in Norway, KommuneKredit in Denmark and Munifin in Finland – 1100 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a policy panel before hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022" co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Center for Inflation Research - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

** WOODBRIDGE - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "What's Driving Inflation?" before the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, in Woodbridge, Va. – 1630 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard gives opening remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference - 1300 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives closing remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference - 2015 GMT. LA TOJA, Spain - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel "Fight against inflation" at La Toja Forum 2022 in La Toja – 1530 GMT. AMSTERDAM - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson in "Room for Discussion" organised by students of the University of Amsterdam in Amsterdam – 1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of the Swedish National Bank participates in a conversation with Gary Gorton, professor at the Yale school of management, about digital currencies and decentralized finance – 0600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson participates in a seminar on inflation and wage formation organized by ILERA (Mediation Institute) – 1000 GMT SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

** LA TOJA, Spain - The 2022 La Toja Forum ends with the participation of the Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos and the Euorpean Commission vice-president Josep Borrell – 0700 GMT. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

** LONDON - Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England Catherine L Mann is a panellist at the CD Howe Institute's Monetary Policy Initiative 'The path back to 2 percent' – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a seminar and discuss current monetary policy at the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce – 1000 GMT. ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in Atlanta at "Techology-Enabled Disruption" conference organized by Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. - 1545 GMT ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome and opening remarks at the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas - 1305 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

** LONDON - Head of Division at Bank of England Chris Faint is a Panellist at the Economist Impact 2nd annual sustainability week: countdown to COP27 'Transforming the global financial network to reach net zero' – 1030 GMT.

** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives welcome remarks before the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas, in Atlanta, Ga. – 1300 GMT.

ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic speaks on "Staying Resolute in the Battle Against Inflation in a virtual lecture at Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research Distinguished Public Policy – 2000 GMT. WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce. - 1700 GMT HALIFAX, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Nova Scotia - 1550 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

BUFFALO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat and moderated question-and-answer session organized by SUNY Buffalo State, in Buffalo, N.Y. – 1400 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 CHICAGO, Illinois - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) 64th Annual Meeting, "Shocks and Aftershocks: Finding Balance in an Unstable World" – 1300 GMT. OSLO - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson participates in a panel discussion in connection with the announcement of the Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – 1530 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in a round table on the economic outlook for Sweden at the Citi Macro Forum – 2300 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada, will participate in a panel discussion at an anniversary event for Toronto Centre – 2000 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.