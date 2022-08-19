DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

Aug 20 (Reuters) -
** Indicates new events
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
WELLINGTON - Central bank of New Zealand Governor Christian Hawkesby speaks following the
central bank's rate decision on Wednesday – 2330 GMT
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
MILAN,Italy - European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a panel discussion
at the Annual Congress of the European Economic Association at the Bocconi University – 1100 GMT
MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a Q&A
session at a gathering of the Wharton Minnesota Alumni Club - 2300 GMT.
PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for August. - 1230 GMT
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden talks at DNB Bank, where is the economy
heading? Status after the summer – 1000 GMT.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts The 2022 Economic Policy
Symposium, "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" (to August 27)
TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver speech, hold news conference - 0130 GMT.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
** MORAN, Wyo, United States - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic
outlook before the 2022 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium - 1400 GMT.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
** Jackson Hole, United States - Participation by ECB's Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel
in panel discussion "Outlook for Policy Post-Pandemic" at the annual Jackson Hole Economic
Symposium – 1625 GMT.
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
** BARCELONA, Spain - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate at the annual
meeting of the CEBRA in a panel discussion on high inflation and other challenges for monetary
policy – 1300 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
DAYTON, Ohio, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks
on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
Government Affairs Breakfast Series - 1200 GMT.
STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank organises a seminar where Deputy Governor Anna Breman will begin by
talking about the differences in the Swedish economy then and now – 0630 GMT.
ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes remarks and
participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy - 2230 GMT.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes a presentation to the
undergraduate finance class at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business - 1930 GMT.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and
Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT.
OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
CALGARY, Canada – Carolyn Rogers, Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, delivers speech on
Calgary Economic Development – 1740 GMT.
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks
on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the College of DuPage Economic Forum -
1600 GMT.
FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt –
1230 GMT.
FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
CHICAGO, United States - (VIA VIDEO) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
gives welcome remarks before the "Exploring Career Pathways in Economics and Related Fields
Conference" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1400 GMT.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States -
1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
DUBLIN - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and Irish Congress of Trade Union
President Sheila Nunan speak at conference – 0900 GMT
DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce
event – 1700 GMT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting,
after the rate decision – 1100 GMT.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference
(to Sep. 17).
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
WATERLOO, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech at University of
Waterloo Arts Distinguished Lecture in Economics – 1945 GMT.
LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and
Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, United States - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing
Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT
STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary
policy report will be published – 0730 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21).
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.
FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22).
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT.
FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate
decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 –
2350 GMT.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
CLEVELAND - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland co-hosts hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and
Dynamics Conference 2022". Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
participates. (To Sept. 30)
STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York
President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability
Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22
policy meeting – 2350 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT.
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT.
FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy
Summary Committee.
WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet -
1800 GMT.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th
Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential
Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a
press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT.
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT.
OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report -
1400 GMT
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt –
1230 GMT.
FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28)
NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
