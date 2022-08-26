DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, will attend the global central banking conference in Jackson Hole. (Final day) JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts The 2022 Economic Policy Symposium, "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" (Final day) JACKSON HOLE, United States - Participation by ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau in panel discussion "Outlook for Policy Post-Pandemic" at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium – 1625 GMT. Jackson Hole, United States - Participation by ECB's Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel in panel discussion "Outlook for Policy Post-Pandemic" at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium – 1625 GMT.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Philip R. Lane in policy panel at the 2022 annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association – 1300 GMT. ** ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, United States - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks (via pre-recorded video) on "FedNow" before the FedNow Early Adopter Workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago via a pre-recorded video – 1815 GMT. BARCELONA, Spain - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate at the annual meeting of the CEBRA in a panel discussion on high inflation and other challenges for monetary policy – 1300 GMT.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

** LONDON - Head of Division, Future of Money, at Bank of England Nick Butt is a panellist at the CBDC Conference "Design & Policy aspects" – 1045 GMT.

ALPBACH, Austria - Governor of Riksbank Stefan Ingves will participate in a panel discussion on inflation at the European Forum Alpbach (EFA) – 1600 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the WSJ Live Q&A event organized by the Wall Street Journal, in New York – 1500 GMT. HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on inflation and the economy before the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, in Huntington, W.Va. – 1200 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 ** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a virtual event, "Introducing Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan," sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas - 2200 GMT. MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Economy Minister Robert Habeck hold a news conference – 0900 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech, holds news conference – 0130 GMT. DAYTON, Ohio, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast Series - 1200 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank organises a seminar where Deputy Governor Anna Breman will begin by talking about the differences in the Swedish economy then and now – 0630 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes remarks and participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy - 2230 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

STOCKHOLM - Governor of Riksbank Stefan Ingves will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at the UBS Nordic Financial Conference – 1330 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes a presentation to the undergraduate finance class at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business - 1930 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

** EDINBURGH, United Kingdom - Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy, at Bank of England Sarah Breeden delivers speech at the Ethical Finance Global 2022 Conference Profit, Purpose or Politics "The nature of risk" – 1345 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag takes part in an annual conference of the Bruegel think-tank to discuss policies necessary to drive private investment – 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - IMF head Kristalina Georgiev speaks at Bruegel think-tank conference on global fragmentation – 1200 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

** LONDON - Dame Colette Bowe, external member of the Financial Policy Committee at the Bank of England, delivers speech at the 2nd research workshop: “The Future of Financial Mutuals”, in conjunction with Bayes Business School and Building Societies Association – 0830 GMT. ** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard has been invited to speak before the Clearing House/Bank Policy Institute Annual Conference in New York – 1555 GMT. BRUSSELS - Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino takes part in the Bruegel think-tank annual conference where she will discuss how to tackle rising inflation and the risk of imminent energy shocks – 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** LONDON - Head of Future Technology at Bank of England William Lovell and Security Principal Dave Ferguson participate in the central bank's tech event “Spotlight on Fintech and the disruptive technologies shaping the future of digital payments” – 1530 GMT.

CALGARY, Canada – Carolyn Rogers, Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, delivers speech on Calgary Economic Development – 1740 GMT. GLEN ELLYN, Ill. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the College of DuPage Economic Forum - 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

CHICAGO, United States - (VIA VIDEO) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before the "Exploring Career Pathways in Economics and Related Fields Conference" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. - The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 DUBLIN - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and Irish Congress of Trade Union President Sheila Nunan speak at conference – 0900 GMT DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference (to Sep. 17). MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 WATERLOO, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech at University of Waterloo Arts Distinguished Lecture in Economics – 1945 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England – 1015 GMT. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics, in London, England – 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 CLEVELAND - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland co-hosts hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022". Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates. (To Sept. 30) STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx