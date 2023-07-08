July 8 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, JULY 9 AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey takes part in a panel discussion on central banks at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in France - 0730 GMT MONDAY, JULY 10

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Capital" before the Bipartisan Party Center - 1400 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and finance minister Jeremy Hunt address the City of London's financial elite at the annual Mansion House dinner - 1900 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat hosted by the Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy - 1500 GMT CLEVELAND, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic and policy outlook before the University of California, San Diego 2023 Economics Roundtable Lecture Series: "An Update from the Federal Reserve with Loretta Mester." - 1500 GMT ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "National and Metro Atlanta Economies" armchair conversation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Marquee Monday event - 1600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 11

** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

** CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank participates in a panel at the NBER conference "Summer Institute 2023 - Macro, Money and Financial Frictions" in Cambridge Massachusetts, USA. - 1345 GMT

ARNOLD, Maryland - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on inflation before the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce - 1230 GMT.

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Financial and Payments Inclusion" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2023 Payments Inclusion Forum: "Breaking Barriers" - 1700 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in "Banking Solvency and Monetary Policy" panel before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions." - 1345 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "FedNow" before a session on Instant Payment Systems before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions," in Cambridge - 2000 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report - 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report - 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University - 2245 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels

TOTRONTO - Philippines' economic managers including the central bank governor, ministers of finance, budget and economic planning hold Philippine Economic Briefing in Toronto - 1300 GMT.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

** BRUSSELS - Participation by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos in Ecofin meeting in Brussels.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 HAMAR, Norway - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and the executive director for monetary policy of Norway's central bank, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, will give lectures for the bank's regional network in Region Inland. - 0700 GMT TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August - 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Sept. 20)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

** BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT

** OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report - 0830 GMT

** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Sept. 22)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

** BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx