DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept 29

July 9 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, JULY 9

FRANCE - Roundtable intervention by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel at Session 27 "Central banks at the heart of the greening of the economy" at Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2022 in Aix-en-Provence, France - 1330 GMT. MONDAY, JULY 11 ** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and some of his top officials are due to answer questions from lawmakers on Britain's financial stability, with topics likely to include cryptocurrencies and commodity market turmoil. - 1415 GMT ** FRANKFURT - European Central Bank policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel gives a speech on the digital euro. - 1630 GMT ** BRUSSELS – Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. LONDON - Anil Kashyap External member of the Financial Policy Committee of Bank of England delivers Speech on climate reporting and risk management, hosted by UK Finance on "It's the Risk Management, stupid" – 1000 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion in "Las Call on LIBOR: Final Steps to Transition" conference - 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 12 ** BAVARIA, Germany - Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks at change of office ceremony at headquarters in Bavaria. - 0930 GMT ** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a speech on the economic landscape at the OMFIF central banking think tank in London. - 1700 GMT ** BRUSSELS – Participation by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels. CHARLOTTE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Rotary Club of Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C. - 1630 GMT LONDON - Andrew Bailey Governor of the Bank of England delivers Speech at OMFIF on "The economic landscape" – 1100 GMT BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1, 2023. WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 ** TORINO, Italy – ECB supervisor Elizabeth McCaul gives a speech at the conference on the use of artificial intelligence to fight financial crime organised by Intesa Sanpaolo in Torino, Italy. - 0815 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, JULY 14 ** VICTOR, Idaho - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center (GIC) Conference: Fourteenth Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit, in Victor, Idaho. - 1500 GMT LONDON - Vicky Saporta Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England delivers Speech at the Bank of England on ‘Capital and (for a change) Liquidity buffers’ – 0800 GMT FRIDAY, JULY 15 ** FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. TAMPA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks in person on "Monetary Policy Amid Global Uncertainty" and participates in conversation before the Tampa Bay Business Journal, in Tampa, Fla. - 1245 GMT PORI, Finland - Bank of Finland governor and ECB's policy maker Olli Rehn will attend a discussion on inflation in Pori, Finland - 1000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)

THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts hybrid on-the-record breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media - 1400 GMT.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27, 2022 - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21).

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 FRANKFURT – General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 TOKYO – Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT.