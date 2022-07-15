DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept 30

July 16 (Reuters) -
MONDAY, JULY 18
LONDON - Michael Saunders, External member of the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of England
delivers speech at the Resolution Foundation – 0900 GMT
TUESDAY, JULY 19
** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks virtually on "Updating the
Community Reinvestment Act" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Center for Indian
Country Development: National Native Coalition Virtual Series on the Community Reinvestment Act
Notice of Proposed Rulemaking event. 1835 GMT.
LONDON - Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Britain's finance minister, Nadhim
Zahawi speak at Mansion House Financial and Professional Services Dinner – 1745 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director, Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and
International Supervision of Bank of England delivers Speech at UK Finance ‘New Tides’ – 0930
GMT.
TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)
THURSDAY, JULY 21
** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for July. 1230 GMT
** FRANKFURT – ECB President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions –
1415 GMT.
VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council.
BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245
GMT.
BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
MONDAY, JULY 25
TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350
GMT
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook
Survey for July. - 1230 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy
meeting - 2350 GMT.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 2
CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts hybrid on-the-record
breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media - 1400
GMT.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
participates in fireside chat conversation before the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – 1600 GMT
LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT.
LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision – 1100 GMT.
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives opening remarks before the
2022 summer workshop on "Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance" hosted by the Federal Reserve
Board of Governors - 1450 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27,
2022 - 1800 GMT.
WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference –
0200 GMT.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing
Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT.
OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt –
1230 GMT.
FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
WASHINGTON D.C. - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States -
1600 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce
event – 1700 GMT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after
the rate decision – 1100 GMT.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary
policy report will be published – 0730 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21).
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its
decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.
FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.
TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22).
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ZURICH – Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT.
FRANKFURT – General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.
OSLO – Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision
and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
TOKYO – Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 20 and 21 – 2350
GMT.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
NEW YORK, United States - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of
New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial
Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference.
