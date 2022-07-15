Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept 30

07/15/2022 | 08:01pm EDT
July 16 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 18 LONDON - Michael Saunders, External member of the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of England delivers speech at the Resolution Foundation – 0900 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 19 ** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks virtually on "Updating the Community Reinvestment Act" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Center for Indian Country Development: National Native Coalition Virtual Series on the Community Reinvestment Act Notice of Proposed Rulemaking event. 1835 GMT. LONDON - Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Britain's finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi speak at Mansion House Financial and Professional Services Dinner – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director, Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision of Bank of England delivers Speech at UK Finance ‘New Tides’ – 0930 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21 ** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. 1230 GMT ** FRANKFURT – ECB President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions – 1415 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JULY 28 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts hybrid on-the-record breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in fireside chat conversation before the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – 1600 GMT LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, AUGUST 15 WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives opening remarks before the 2022 summer workshop on "Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance" hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - 1450 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27, 2022 - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ZURICH – Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 TOKYO – Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK, United States - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx


© Reuters 2022
