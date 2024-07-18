July 18 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, JULY 18

PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT - The ECB Podcast: ECB President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions - 1415 GMT. DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. - 2205 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England executive director of financial stability strategy Nat Benjamin looks at how margining practices, now under scrutiny by regulators globally after volatility in markets in recent years, could impact financial stability. Keynote address at ISDA event at Linklaters, followed by Q&A panel on the record with Benjamin - 0715 GMT.

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives opening remarks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. – 1745 GMT.

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Accountability and Reform" before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. – 2345 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting. – 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference – 1700 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 22 LONDON – Bank of England Executive Director, Markets, Victoria Saporta: Speech at AFME seminar 'The future Bank of England balance sheet – managing its transition towards a new system for supplying reserves' – 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 BERLIN - Christian Lindner, German finance minister and leader of the fiscally conservative FDP, gives an interview to ARD as part of the broadcaster's summer series of political interviews - 1630 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting. – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 LONDON - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gives speech at the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce – 1225 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (To Sept. 18)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 3/24 - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting. (To Sept. 20) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for Norges Bank's regional network in Central Norway - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Deputy central bank governors Pål Longva and Øystein Børsum give a lecture to Bergen Næringsråd - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for September 2024 - 0730 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on July 30 and 31 - 2350 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual).

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the General Council of the Riksbank

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

