July 19 (Reuters) -

FRIDAY, JULY 19

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference – 1700 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 22 LONDON – Bank of England Executive Director, Markets, Victoria Saporta: Speech at AFME seminar 'The future Bank of England balance sheet – managing its transition towards a new system for supplying reserves' – 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 BERLIN - Christian Lindner, German finance minister and leader of the fiscally conservative FDP, gives an interview to ARD as part of the broadcaster's summer series of political interviews - 1630 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting. – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 LONDON - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gives speech at the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce – 1225 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (To Sept. 18)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

** SHERBROOKE, QC- Nicolas Vincent, Bank of Canada's External Non-executive Deputy Governor, gives speech at Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce – 1215 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 3/24 - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting. (To Sept. 20) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for Norges Bank's regional network in Central Norway - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Deputy central bank governors Pål Longva and Øystein Børsum give a lecture to Bergen Næringsråd - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for September 2024 - 0730 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on July 30 and 31 - 2350 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual).

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the General Council of the Riksbank

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

