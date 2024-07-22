July 22 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 22

** CHICAGO – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issues National Activity Index for June. - 1230 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England Executive Director, Markets, Victoria Saporta: Speech at AFME seminar 'The future Bank of England balance sheet – managing its transition towards a new system for supplying reserves' – 1330 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues July Survey of Manufacturing Activity, July Survey of Service Sector Activity. - 1400 GMT.

** BERLIN - German finance ministry briefing before Rio de Janeiro G20 meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors - 0830 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB board member Philip Lane at joint conference of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and IMF Economic Review "Global Challenges and Channels for Fiscal and Monetary Policy" in Frankfurt, Germany - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in policy panel "The global 'new normal': fragmentation, tensions, and uncertainty" at joint conference of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and IMF Economic Review "Global Challenges and Channels for Fiscal and Monetary Policy" in Frankfurt, Germany - 1200 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Online conversation by ECB board member Claudia Buch with Nicolas Véron at Financial statements series organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics - 1245 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Chairing of Session 5 by ECB board member Luis de Guindos at joint conference of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and IMF Economic Review "Global Challenges and Channels for Fiscal and Monetary Policy" in Frankfurt, Germany - 0645 GMT.

** DALLAS, TX - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan and (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before the "Advance Together: Celebrating the Achievements of Texas Community Partnerships" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas - 2005 GMT.

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

** KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues Manufacturing Survey for July. - 1500 GMT.

** FRANCE - Attendance by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Paris Summit 2024 Sport for Sustainable Development (S4SD) "Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together for a Better Future" in Paris, France - 1500 GMT.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

** DALLAS – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Trimmed Mean PCE Price Index for June.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 BERLIN - Christian Lindner, German finance minister and leader of the fiscally conservative FDP, gives an interview to ARD as part of the broadcaster's summer series of political interviews - 1630 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting. – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 LONDON - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gives speech at the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce – 1225 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (To Sept. 18)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 SHERBROOKE, QC - Nicolas Vincent, Bank of Canada's External Non-executive Deputy Governor, gives speech at Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce – 1215 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 3/24 - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting. (To Sept. 20) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for Norges Bank's regional network in Central Norway - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Deputy central bank governors Pål Longva and Øystein Børsum give a lecture to Bergen Næringsråd - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for September 2024 - 0730 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on July 30 and 31 - 2350 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual).

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the General Council of the Riksbank

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx