July 29 (Reuters)

MONDAY, JULY 29

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Manufacturing Outlook Survey for July. - 1430 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Service Sector Outlook Survey for July. - 1430 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference on interest rate policy. - 1830 GMT.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill takes part in an online Q&A about the central bank's quarterly monetary policy report, released earlier in the day - 1615 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives a presentation to businesses about the central bank's quarterly monetary policy report, released the day before - 1115 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

** PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia' Center for the Restoration of Economic Data (CREED)" before the "From Rasters to Rows: New Methods and Applications in Automated Data Extraction" event, in Philadelphia, Pa. - 1710 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in fireside chat before the Angeles Investors' Q3 Summit and Awards Event - 1725 GMT. MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in fireside chat before hybrid "Innovating for Inclusion" forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1735 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 LONDON - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gives speech at the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce – 1225 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (To Sept. 18)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 SHERBROOKE, QC - Nicolas Vincent, Bank of Canada's External Non-executive Deputy Governor, gives speech at Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce – 1215 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 3/24 - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting. (To Sept. 20) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for Norges Bank's regional network in Central Norway - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Deputy central bank governors Pål Longva and Øystein Børsum give a lecture to Bergen Næringsråd - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for September 2024 - 0730 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on July 30 and 31 - 2350 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 NEW YORK - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participate in the 2024 Treasury Market Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual).

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the General Council of the Riksbank

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

