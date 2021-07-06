DIDI Alert: Johnson Fistel Continues its DiDi Global Investigation - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $14 a share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

Then on July 2, 2021, China's cyberspace administration reported it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and public interest. China's Cyberspace Administration also said it had asked Didi to stop new user registrations during its investigation to prevent national data security risks, maintain national security protection and protect the public interest.

Then on July 6, 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Chinese regulators asked Didi as early as three months ago to delay the IPO because of national security concerns.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a DiDi shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

